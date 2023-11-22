Top Tech Gifts For The Holidays

This gift guide contains sponsored content in some areas. Why Trust us?
Gizmos and gadgets galore! Welcome to our guide to the merriest gifts of the season, your ticket to finding the perfect holiday gift that’ll add a little festive tech magic to the holidays this year. Whether you’re shopping for the eco-warrior, the entertainment enthusiast, or the luxury-loving tech connoisseur, dive in to discover our curated selection of gifts that will bring joy and delight to the tech-lover in your life.
Sponsored
Ecovacs
Featuring: impressive suction and vacuuming; retractable mopping pads with 15 mm; self-emptying and cleaning; sleek, square design.
Nimble
It seems every new gadget feeds a whole new suite of new plastic accessories. Break the cycle with Nimble, whose chargers, cables, and cases are made from recycled materials.
Ecobee
Don’t crank the heat, get a smart thermostat. It can control your home’s climate while also reducing energy consumption. We like Ecobee, but there are many good ones out there.
Flume
Equip Flume to your home’s water line, and you can track and reduce water usage, set utility budgets, detect leaks, and more.
GE Energy
These lights offer all the benefits you expect from LED smart bulbs—lower energy, custom schedules—while durable enough to last years longer than standard string lights.
BLAVOR
Winter solstice may be here, but there’s still plenty of sunlight to power this portable battery, one of our top picks at 10,000mAh.
SodaStream
The Art is one of SodaStream’s latest carbonators, which we praised for its retro design, unique drink recipes, and, of course, eco-friendly habit-making.
Rocketbook
This may look like your standard spiral-bound journal, but it’s actually a digital notebook and planner that syncs all your jottings to the cloud. Think of all the paper saved.
Secretlab
Every aspect of the award-winning TITAN Evo has been carefully crafted to provide the perfect ergonomic support.
Samsung
With tiny LEDs that act like individual pixels, this is the most advanced TV that money can buy. And it’s only available for people with a lot of it.
Apple
Unless you’re a Hollywood SFX editor or otherwise need gobs of RAM, the Mac Pro, powered by the M2 Ultra, is nothing short of totally indulgent. Get one anyway—you deserve it.
HP
You’d be forgiven for thinking this 65-inch 4K display is a television. It’s actually a high-end gaming monitor armed with a graphics card more powerful than most PC’s.
Girard-Perregaux
Girard-Perregaux is a bastion of traditional Swiss watchmaking. A 2023 collab with Saint Laurent brings us a limited-edition digital Casquette 2.0—the avant-garde of haute horology.
Bang & Olafsen
No two speakers have ever sounded this good. These delicate oak sculptures belie a state-of-the-art audio system that enhances even the most immaculate penthouse or loft.
Unistellar
Home telescopes have come a long way—especially the Unistellar eVscope 2 with its proprietary Enhanced Vision technology that illuminates breathtaking nebulae.
Flite
You know that video of Mark Zuckerberg gliding a yard above the water? It’s called a hydrofoil. Fliteboard is the even wilder electric version of that.
Mobile-Spin into Holiday Joy
Featuring: 360° rotating grip for versatile viewing; seamless switch between landscape and portrait; functions as a flexible grip or sturdy kickstand.
ROKU
4K streaming for $75? It’s possible with Roku, one of our top picks for an affordable, easy-to-use, and feature-packed streaming device.
WEMO
Smart plugs are the least exciting part of any smart-home setup—and the most important. Like socks, it’s not the coolest gift, but they’ll appreciate having an extra set.
Apple
The Apple Pencil is the perfect accessory for an iPad. The 1st generation is a great bargain, especially on sale, while the 2nd generation has additional useful features.
LeGO
This 208-piece festive set captures the essence of the classic Christmas ballet—and looks great on a mantle. Now we just need some LEGO garland.
For iPhone users, there’s nothing better than an AirTag or two for tracking keys, wallets, bikes, and more. Android users should check out Tile Mate for the same features.
Wyze
Smart cameras can be a trade-off between function and cost. Not so with Wyze, whose feature-packed cameras and doorbells mostly come in under $100. We like the Cam 3 for daily use.
Opal
The Opal C1 is among the best webcams around. The newly released Tadpole offers similar features in a smaller form factor. This 48MP camera is barely bigger than a gummy bear.
Meta
The Meta Quest 2 offers phenomenal value at $299. Splurgers should check out the Meta Quest Pro, and PlayStation users should try the PlayStation VR2.
Logitech G
With a clean, understated look, swappable switches, and sturdy build quality, Logitech’s mechanical keyboard earned our top pick in 2022.
Pro-Ject
Turntables are back in a big way, and Pro-Ject makes some of the best enthusiast-level record players around. Another good option is Audio-Technica’s AT-LPW50BT.
SONOS
Dolby Atmos from a single speaker? If it sounds too good to be true, it’s not. The Sonos Arc sound bar simply sounds… excellent. Here are our other top picks for 2023.
TOR BOOKS
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s adaptation of Liu Cixin’s beloved sci-fi trilogy is just a few short months away from release. Read it now and get ahead of the game.
The Samsung Frame TV was the coolest TV around when it was released in 2017. Over six years later, it’s still the coolest TV around. An impressive feat for an impressive TV.
EPSON
If projectors are more your speed, this LCD laser projector offers better performance and more features than nearly every other competitor at its price point.
BERO BOX
Give the gift that keeps on giving with this monthly box packed with 4-8 tech gadgets and home goods curated by total nerds like us.