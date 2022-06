Wordle is a daily word game created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn-based software engineer. Each day, players attempt to guess a five-letter word in just six tries. There are no clues, but players are told when they’ve entered a correct letter and if they’ve placed it in the right position.

After achieving tremendous popularity soon after release, Wordle was purchased by the New York Times in January 2022.

