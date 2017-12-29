Looking for some mobile VR fun? Here are the top 10 Google Daydream apps, games

While virtual reality headsets from the likes of Oculus are said to offer the best virtual reality experiences, mobile VR is much more affordable and still boasts some pretty cool games and apps. Google Daydream is set to become one of the most used virtual reality platforms since all you need is a Daydream View headset that costs under $100, and you can use your Daydream-compatible phone.

Still, good Daydream apps generally cost a bit of money, and it might be hard to decide which games you should buy — although most of the paid games on Google Play can be returned within two hours of purchase.

Here are the best games and apps currently available on Google Daydream.

Games

Along Together ($10) Along Together is a beautifully designed game for Google Daydream, in which you play the role of a kid’s imaginary friend. The premise of the game is that the kid’s dog is lost — and it’s up to you, his or her imaginary friend, to guide them through the different levels to find the dog. You use the controller to tell the kid exactly where they should go, as well as interact with boulders and trees to help clear the path. The game is beautifully written and immersive, and nice and colorful, too. Download now from: Google Play Mekorama VR ($4) Mekorama is a beautifully designed title that’s more of a puzzle game. In this game, you help a small robot through different puzzling levels. You do this through the Daydream controller, which allows you to both guide the robot and move different aspects of each puzzle. The game is really quite simple — but in this case that’s a good thing. It boasts a great design, and we loved every minute of it. Download now from: Google Play Need For Speed No Limits VR ($15) Prefer a faster-paced game? This may be the one for you. If you’ve played other Need For Speed games, you know the drill. You start fat the bottom of an underground racing league, collecting cars and parts along the way to build up the ultimate ride. You then race that ride through a number of different courses. It’s not perfect, but it’s certainly one of the best Daydream racing games out there, and a ton of fun to play. Download now from: Google Play Eclipse: Edge of Light ($9) Eclipse: Edge of Light has been hailed as one of the best games on the Google Daydream platform, and for good reason. In the game, you play the role of a stranded astronaut on a strange planet filled with alien artifacts and remnants of an old civilization. As you make your way through the different parts of the planet using your jetpack-enabled spacesuit, you explore the ruins to unlock the planet’s past. The design of the game is quite well done, and it’s very immersive. Download now from: Google Play

Video

YouTube VR (Free) YouTube has long been a go-to way to experience video on your digital devices, and that doesn’t change when you put on the headset and enter VR. The YouTube VR app allows you to experience both 360-degree content, and standard 2D content in a cinema-style view. The app is pretty easy to use, especially in conjunction with the Daydream controller. Download now from: Google Play Netflix (Free) Netflix may not have a whole lot of virtual reality content just yet, but if you want to watch your shows and movies like they’re up on the big screen, then Netflix VR may just be the app for you. In the app, you can watch any content available on the Netflix library, and you’ll be placed in a cozy living room to do it. From Daredevil to Arrested Development, this could well be the most immersive way to watch Netflix. Download now from: Google Play

Sports

NextVR (Free) Movies and TV shows aren’t the only content you can enjoy in VR — you can also keep up with your favorite NBA games, as well as concerts and other experiences through the NextVR app. While you’ll get highlights in VR, you can subscribe to watch full games in 360-degrees. It’s overall a pretty immersive and interesting experience. In fact, it feels a little like you’re sitting center-court. Download now from: Google Play Fox Sports VR (Free) Want to experience sports matches like you’re in your own VIP suite? Fox Sports VR puts you right next to the action, making it feel like you’re watching the game from the box itself. Not only that, but when live games aren’t being played, you can catch up on the latest highlights and other 360-degree videos. You will need to sign in with your TV provider login — so if you don’t already have Fox Sports as part of your cable subscription, you’ll need to get it. Download now from: Google Play

Experience