The next iteration of Google Daydream View will reportedly cost $99

Why it matters to you Google's new Daydream View looks to be a refined take on a smartphone-based VR.

It’s been nearly a year since Google launched Daydream View, a virtual reality headset designed to work with Android smartphones. But rumor has it that Google is readying a successor.

The new Daydream View, which was first reported on by Droid Life on Tuesday, September 19, looks remarkably similar to the model it is replacing. Its rounded corners curve a bit more gradually than the first-gen Daydream View, and the magnetic flap on the front sits a bit more flush with the visor. And although it’s tough to tell from a rendering alone, the new headset’s nylon material seems to be thinner and finer — and possibly more absorbent.

All those changes might help explain the new Daydream View’s rumored $99 asking price, which is a $20 bump over the original. Droid Life wasn’t able to get its hands on a spec sheet but speculates that a few “internal upgrades” contribute to the price too.

Wherever the upgrades are, they don’t seem to be in the controller. Judging by the leaked image, the new Daydream View will ship with the same sensor-equipped, button-laden Daydream View controller.

The new Daydream View is expected to launch at a Google press event on October 4, where it will reportedly be joined onstage by the Google Home mini and two new Pixel-branded smartphones.

Whenever the new Daydream View is announced, we expect to hear more about Daydream 2.0 Euphrates, the second generation of Daydream-driven VR experiences. First revealed at Google’s I/O developer conference in May, Daydream 2.0 has a resigned app launcher, a new dashboard that lets you capture screenshots and beam in-game video of what you’re seeing to a Chromecast dongle, and loads of under-the-hood optimizations.

On a technical level, Daydream 2.0 promises much richer and more visually detailed experiences than Daydream 1.0. A new rendering technique named Project Seurot (after the French pointillist painter) aims to bring desktop-grade graphics to Daydream 2.0 headsets. It’s able to compress a scene with 50 million polygons to 72,000 with little-to-no loss in quality, Google said at I/O, and generate scenes that look nearly like real life.

Daydream 2.0 also supports stand-alone headsets. Thanks to Google’s WorldSense positional tracking technology and Visual Positioning Service (VPS), which the Mountain View, California-based company developed in partnership with Qualcomm, Daydream’s software can track all objects within the surrounding environment and map virtual objects onto real-life tables, walls, and chairs.

There is nothing to suggest the new Daydream View will work without a smartphone, but we wouldn’t be surprised to hear more about stand-alone Daydream headsets in the coming months. HTC announced in May that it would make the first.