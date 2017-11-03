HTC’s killer deal bundles Vive, GTX 1070, and ‘Fallout 4 VR’ for a low price

Why it matters to you If you're looking to jump into high-resolution VR, HTC's latest promotion for its Vive headset is a great way to get started.

If you’re looking to take the plunge into high-resolution, hardcore virtual reality experiences, HTC has a mad-crazy deal for you. For a limited time, you can purchase a bundle containing the HTC Vive VR headset kit, a GeForce GTX 1070 add-in card for desktop PCs, and the upcoming VR version of Bethesda’s Fallout 4 game. All of this can be yours for the low price of $800.

On its own, the Vive VR system costs $600, and includes the headset, two external motion-tracking sensors, two motion controllers, and a box connecting the headset to your PC. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card for desktops has a base price of $400 while Fallout 4 VR will cost $60 when it arrives on December 12. Add all that up, and normally you would spend $1,060. HTC’s new bundle brings a savings of $260 to your wallet.

Here are the specifications for the GTX 1070:

CUDA cores: 1,920 Base speed: 1,506MHz Boost speed: 1,683MHz Memory amount: 8GB GDDR5 Memory speed: 8Gbps Memory interface: 256-bit Outputs: 3x DisplayPort 1.4

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x DL-DVI Dimensions: 4.376 (H) x 10.5 (L) inches (two slots high) Connection: PCI Express 3.0 slot Power usage: 150 watts Required power connector: 1x 8-pin Recommended power supply: 500 watts

HTC’s promotion began on October 2, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 31. Once you purchase the bundle, you will receive a code for grabbing Fallout 4 VR from Steam when the game goes live early next month. This code must be redeemed before the end of December 31, else you won’t receive the free game. The promotion is limited in quantity as well, so get the bundle while its hot or suffer with an empty plate.

“Entrants may be required to enter some personal information such as date of birth or identification number prior to entry into this Promotion solely for the purpose that Promoter verifies the entrant’s age on accordance with the applicable laws,” reads HTC’s fine print. “Such personal information obtained for age verification purpose will be deleted after the verification process is completed.”

The code for Fallout 4 VR actually ships with the HTC Vive outside the promotion, but still must be redeemed by the end of December 31. Fallout 4 originally shipped at the end of 2015, providing an open-world, single-player experience in a post-apocalyptic world. Typically, it’s played with a gamepad or a mouse/keyboard setup, but the new VR-based version utilizes motion controllers and head motion for an immersive experience. It’s a stand-alone game, thus there’s no patch for the current non-VR version of Fallout 4 sold on Steam.

Right now, we don’t know the official system requirements for Fallout 4 VR outside the need for a VR headset. But to handle the HTC Vive, your PC will need one open USB 2.0 port or newer, and one open HDMI 1.4 port (or DisplayPort 1.2) or newer. HTC recommends using the GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 480 graphics card for a great experience, so you’ll be golden with the bundled GTX 1070 card.