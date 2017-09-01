DT
DT
Home > Virtual Reality > State-of-the-art scanning technique digitizes…

State-of-the-art scanning technique digitizes humans, sticks them in VR

By
The first wave of Google Assistant-powered speakers appears at IFA
From Yamaha to Bragi, everyone is jumping on the Alexa bandwagon
Sony's parade of IFA audio gear includes noise-canceling true wireless earbuds
Technics turns out a turntable designed to be an audiophile's dream
Lenovo Yoga, Miix PCs invade IFA sporting 8th Gen Intel Core and 3D cameras
DJI announces Mavic Pro Platinum and Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian drones
After a 2-year hiatus, the Moto X returns with an all-glass design
Garmin reveals three new wearables, introduces Garmin Pay
Vinophiles will rejoice at the new wine cellars debuting at IFA 2017
Dodow helps you regulate your breathing to ease you into sleep
BlackBerry KeyOne Black Edition has a keyboard and a stylish look
Razer carves out a place for budget-minded gamers with new Blade Pro
Ricoh Theta V brings reality to VR with 4K and surround sound
Caterpillar's rugged Cat S31 and Cat S41 smartphones can take a beating
Neato's Botvac D7 Connected vacuum is stronger, smarter than previous models
Why it matters to you

The new technique may make virtual worlds even more immersive with lifelike human models.

Using an array of high-resolution cameras, scientists at Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) in Berlin, Germany have developed a state-of-the-art scanning technique to capture realistic images of a person and transmit them to a virtual reality environment. The technology, which will be on display at IFA 2017 in Berlin, may make human actors in virtual and augmented reality experiences even more lifelike.

“Today you usually use animated avatars to model a person,” Ingo Feldmann, head of the Immersive Media and Communication group at Fraunhofer HHI, told Digital Trends. “So you create a model of a person in a 3D map and somehow capture the motion from a real actor and then you try to animate this model.”

The method developed by Feldmann and his team instead record high-resolution video using industrial stereo cameras, which capture an image with two lenses, much like a pair of human eyes. The array is made up of 32 of these cameras (Feldmann was tight-lipped about about the camera models) allowing it to record a subject’s movements in 360 degrees, creating a detailed and dynamic representation.

“We film the person directly in 3D,” Feldmann said, “in what we call volumetric video. There are cameras arranged around this actor … and these cameras create 2D images. From these images we create a 3D structure or model that looks completely natural. There are no animations, it’s the real person, and they can be inserted into a VR or AR experience.”

Of course, there’s a lot that goes into inserting the recorded video into a virtual world but, to make the task easier, the researchers created algorithms that can quickly extract the video’s depth data to calculate how the 3D figure should appear. Feldmann said the camera array is capable of capturing some 300 million triangles per person — far too many for a VR device to accommodate — so they must also reduce the complexity of the model.

“We have to adapt the resolution to the device,” he said.

The scientists have now opened a studio at Fraunhofer HHI where people can come to record models for VR and AR.

IFA 2016 was host to another state-of-the-art scanner, Botscan, which used 70 high-resolution DSLRs to capture an incredibly detailed, albeit static, 360-degree image.