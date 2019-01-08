Digital Trends
VR Headset and Accessory Reviews

HTC Vive Pro Eye hands-on review

HTC’s Vive Pro Eye is the precursor to next-gen VR

1 of 7
HTC Vive Pro Eye review
HTC Vive Pro Eye review
HTC Vive Pro Eye review
HTC Vive Pro Eye review
HTC Vive Pro Eye review
HTC Vive Pro Eye review
HTC Vive Pro Eye review
Vive Pro Eye’s integrated eye tracking could take VR to the next level.
Vive Pro Eye’s integrated eye tracking could take VR to the next level.
Vive Pro Eye’s integrated eye tracking could take VR to the next level.

Highs

  • You can experience VR without controllers
  • Realistic visuals may require less hardware
  • Could support more intuitive controls

Lows

  • Feels geared for commercial use
  • Most benefits depend on better software
Felicia Miranda
By

HTC Vive announced two new headsets at CES 2019, one of which was the Vive Pro Eye. While details were at a minimum, there was one prominent feature announced, and that’s integrated eye tracking. While this isn’t necessarily new to the HTC Vive, eye tracking is now a core feature with full, official support.

That adds a new and exciting layer of possibility to HTC’s Vive Pro Eye. Tracking a user’s eyes adds a new tool for developers to use in HTC Vive experiences down the road, and more importantly enables foveated rendering, a technique that prioritizes what a user is looking at. Everything else is rendered at a lower resolution to save on performance. The effect is unnoticeable because peripheral vision is less precise.

A look at the future

The Vive Pro Eye can be either wired or wireless. During our demo using Vive Sync (a meeting and collaboration app made for businesses), HTC had two headsets available. One was completely wireless, and the other plugged into a PC. If you look at the headset, you’ll notice it has two front facing cameras, so it likely uses inside-out position tracking like that of the newly announced Vive Cosmos. The controllers used appeared to be the standard HTC Vive wireless controllers.

For the most part, though, the Vive Pro Eye looks exactly like the Vive Pro, sporting a navy blue and black colorway with the same “ergonomic” design. You’ll feel no distinct difference between the two when you put them on. Since it has the same exact specs as the Vive Pro, don’t expect a vastly different experience.

As we jumped into our first demo, the Vive Pro Eye walked us through a brief setup where you adjust your IPD (interpupillary distance or the distance between your pupils) and then use your eyes to follow a small red dot that appears sporadically in different locations on the screen. The use of eye tracking within Vive Sync seemed minimal, but we were able to see the real movements of other user’s eyes during our virtual meeting.

The results? Better visuals, hands-free gaming, and more intuitive experiences

MLB Home Run Derby used eye tracking in a more unique way, letting us navigate the menus without a controller. That was especially interesting since the only accessory MLB Home Run Derby came with was a baseball bat, and we can foresee the use of more hands-free VR experiences.

The last demo we saw was BMW’s M Virtual Experience, and it demonstrated how businesses can track where users look and use real-time analytics to understand how they interact with their product. It wasn’t the most exciting demo was saw at the conference — In fact, it’s a little creepy — but seeing the difference made by foveated rendering was impressive.

HTC Vive Pro Eye Compared To
htc vive
HTC Vive
oculus quest prod
Oculus Quest
oculus rift review press
Oculus Rift
oculus go press
Oculus Go
lenovo mirage solo daydream prd
Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream
htc vive pro ces 2018 press
HTC Vive Pro
sony playstation vr 2017 prod
Sony PlayStation VR (2017)
acer windows mixed reality headset ah101 prod
Acer Windows Mixed Reality Headset…
google daydream view 2017 prod
Google Daydream View (2017)
samsung odyssey press
Samsung Odyssey
sony playstation vr product
Sony PlayStation VR
google daydream view vr product
Google Daydream View
3glasses d2 vanguard edition product
3Glasses D2 Vanguard Edition
samsung gear vr headset
Samsung Gear VR
homido vr headset
Homido

You might notice that only one of the experiences we tried was a game – MLB Home Run Derby – and a simple one, at that. That doesn’t seem to be an oversight by HTC. The Vive Pro Eye left us feeling it’s geared towards business and commercial use, not gamers. That could change as we hear more about the headset in the coming months and it prepares for launch in the second quarter of 2019. In any case, its integrated eye tracking could prove to be a game changer for Vive headsets in the future.

The Vive Eye Pro will give us visuals that demand less power, more hands-free gaming and software, and more intuitive experiences. Check out everything announced during the HTC Vive press conference.

NES Retro Champ
Gaming

NES and Famicom join forces on new mini console, mini arcade cabinets tag along

My Arcade, a company known for making mini arcade cabinets, is making a retro console that can play both NES and Famicom cartridges on the go or at home. Ms. Pac-Man is also joining the lineup of tiny arcade cabinets and handhelds.
Posted By Steven Petite
best indie games on nintendo switch hollow knight
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Nintendo president says the company could move away from home consoles

New Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa that the company could potentially stop making home consoles in the future. Nintendo has been in the video game hardware business for decades.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
celeste switch review 5
Gaming

Tired of the same PS4 annual releases? Try one of these indie games instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1
Gaming

25 awesome indie games you should be playing right now

These days, some of the best video games are made by independent studios. Here are 25 of the best indie games, whether you prefer grueling dungeon crawlers or otherworldly, meditative adventures.
Posted By Will Fulton
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 20-series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nreal product impressions ces 2019 glasses 4
Wearables

Nreal’s mixed-reality sunglasses are more compact than the Magic Leap One

The Nreal Light are mixed reality glasses from a former Magic Leap employee. They allow you to see virtual objects in the real world, but they require a wired connection to a small, portable processing unit.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

HTC brings two new headsets, a VR browser, and ‘Netflix for VR’ to CES 2019

HTC Vive made several new announcements to CES 2019, including two new headsets, a new subscription service, and a new user interface that completely transforms how applications are launched.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
axis lucid 3d 180 camera ces 2019 image copy
Photography

Camera records real-life scenes to design virtual worlds using a single device

Creating virtual reality worlds may get a bit easier in 2019 -- the Axis is a camera module that records a 180-degree depth map, allowing designers to reconstruct the scene for virtual or augmented reality.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
razer turret xbox one available now ces 2019
Gaming

Razer Turret Keyboard for Xbox One gets surprise CES 2019 launch

The Razer Turret, the first official wireless keyboard and mouse set designed for the Xbox One, is now available for $250. The mechanical keyboard uses Razer's Chroma technology and is designed specifically for couch use.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 challenges | search between 3 ski lodges
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update 7.10 lets you channel your inner assassin with new sniper rifle

The latest update for Fortnite adds a Suppressed Sniper Rifle to the battle royale mode. The weapon allows players to be stealthier, but has less damage as a result of the suppressor.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Vive Pro Eye CES 2019
Gaming

The Vive Pro Eye uses Tobii eye-tracking technology to make VR more lifelike

HTC revealed the Vive Pro Eye with eye-tracking support at its CES 2019 press conference on January 7. We now know that Tobii will be the company responsible for integrating the technology.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

Alienware and MSI lead the best gaming laptops of CES 2019

If you're looking for a new gaming laptop in 2019 there are plenty. We've sorted through the long list of new gaming laptops and have picked out the best from the rest. Here are our picks for the best gaming laptops of CES 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus