  1. Wearables

Diesel On Fadelite X Mad Dog Jones limited edition smartwatch finally launches

By

After months of waiting, easily one of the most exciting smartwatch releases of the year is finally here, the Diesel On Fadelite X Mad Dog Jones limited edition. Announced alongside the regular On Fadelite smartwatch at CES 2020, it was originally set for release around April, shortly after the standard edition. However, we’ve had to wait until September for it to make its public appearance.

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

What makes the On Fadelite X Mad Dog Jones special? It’s a design collaboration done right. Based on the clear On Fadelite, this limited edition model comes in a special box featuring artwork by Mad Dog Jones, an artist who publishes his heavily Asian-influenced work on Instagram. Open the box and you’ll find the watch comes with both the regular strap and a very cool special version with more of Mad Dog Jones’ artwork on it. Dig deeper in the box, and there’s a cloth covered in his imagery too.

Fire up the watch and there are two special faces created by Mad Dog Jones, called Dream Blocks and Hungry. Special edition watches aren’t uncommon in the world of traditional watches, but are less regular occurrences in smartwatches. The Skagen Falster 3 X By Kygo model is another recent successful collaboration, but it lost points by coming in the same box as the regular Falster 3, making it feel a little less special.

1 of 4
diesel on fadelite mad dog jones news x dream blocks face
The Dream Blocks watch face Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
diesel on fadelite mad dog jones news x hungry face
The Hungry watch face Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
diesel on fadelite mad dog jones news x buckle
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
diesel on fadelite mad dog jones news x strap side
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

How about the technical side? This is the same as a standard On Fadelite, so it has a 44mm case with a 1.19-inch screen, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip. The delay in release means this chipset is outdated, having been superseded by the Snapdragon 4100 recently. It’s paired with only 512MB of RAM too, which has never been a winning combination before, with most smartwatches benefiting from 1GB of RAM. We’ll see if it impacts the watch’s performance when we review it.

Other features include a heart rate sensor, 4GB of internal storage, NFC, GPS, and a battery that can be recharged to about 80% capacity in 50 minutes. The watch uses Google’s WearOS software. You can read our hands-on with the On Fadelite from CES here.

The On Fadelite X Mad Dog Jones smartwatch can be found on Diesel’s online store now, where it costs a little more than the standard model. It’s priced at $295, or 279 British pounds. Diesel has not said how many Mad Dog Jones editions will be produced.

Editors' Recommendations

Oppo brings Android 11 goodness to its latest version of ColorOS

oppo find x2 pro review apps

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals 2020: What to expect

best smartwatch deals

The best cheap tablets under $200

Google Pixel 4a vs. OnePlus Nord: Which is the bigger bargain?

OnePlus Nord Tabletop

The best Garmin watches of 2020

Best Back-to-School Sales 2020: The Ultimate Deals Guide

best back to school sales 2020

Apple could launch a high-powered Apple Watch SE in 2021

Every Apple Watch model, finish, and band available now

Your wearables can soon help contact trace coronavirus outbreaks

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3: Everything we know so far

An exclusive look at Honor’s outdoor smartwatch launching in September

Honor’s outdoor smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hands-on: Finally, a serious Apple Watch challenger

samsung galaxy watch 3 hands on features price photos release date 41mm face

What is a pulse oximeter, and why should you care?

Withings ScanWatch feature image

Fitbit Versa 2 vs. Apple Watch Series 5

Fitbit’s new Sense smartwatch sports Google Assistant and ECG