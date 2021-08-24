A new sleek design and digital bezel help the Galaxy Watch 4 stand out in the crowd and set it apart from the traditional style of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Whether you’ve picked up a 40mm model with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen or opted for more screen real estate with the 44mm model, that stand-out design needs protecting from scratches and knocks. That means it’s time for our picks of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors, with something to suit all budgets.

These screen protectors will all fit the 40mm or 44mm models of the Galaxy Watch 4. If you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, these won’t fit.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector

This screen protector from Spigen is constructed from flexible tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating. The glass features an oleophobic coating to keep greasy fingerprints at bay, and the protector is compatible with Spigen’s Liquid Air Case for the Watch 4. But it’s the installation process that ensures this screen protector stands out. It comes with an auto-alignment tray for perfect alignment and installation, so even if it’s your first time applying a screen protector, things should go smoothly.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

For under $10, you can pick up this twin-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. The 9H hardness tempered glass has rounded edges for comfort and helps protect your Watch 4 screen from scuffs and scratches. Each protector features a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints and keep sweat away during workouts. With this twin-pack, you can save a screen protector for future use or give one to friends or family.

Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Screen Protector

The Invisible Shield Ultra Clear+ screen protector provides edge-to-edge protection from impact and shattering for your new Galaxy Watch. Self-healing Nano-Memory Technology heals minor scratches and dings, keeping the protector looking as good as new, and it even has an antimicrobial treatment to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria and microorganisms. The glass-like surface has a high-gloss finish, making this protector practically invisible and ensuring crystal-clear clarity. It’s easy to apply, too, and comes with EZ Apply tabs and tray, a microfiber cloth, cleaning wipe, and dust-removal sticker.

IQShield Film Screen Protector

Prefer a film screen protector to tempered glass? You get six film protectors in this pack from IQ Shield, along with a squeegee, lintless cloth, and installation instructions. Speaking of installation, anti-bubble adhesive makes applying these screen protectors a breeze. Each protector is non-yellowing, so it’ll stay crystal clear over time, and they’re also self-healing to recover from minor dings and scratches. Oh, and there’s a lifetime replacement warranty on offer, so you’ll probably never need to buy another screen protector for your Galaxy Watch 4 again.

Suoman Tempered Glass Screen Protector

What’s better than a twin-pack of screen protectors? This pack of four tempered glass screen protectors. The 9H hardness glass keeps your watch screen safe from scratches and scuffs, while rounded edges ensure comfort and provide edge-to-edge protection. This protector has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to protect against sweat and water while ensuring fingerprints vanish fast. It’s easy to achieve a bubble-free installation thanks to the included installation kit.

Orzero Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This triple-pack of tempered glass protectors is just the ticket if you’re on a tight budget. The ultra-thin 9H hardness glass has rounded edges and boasts 99% HD clarity, so you won’t even know your screen protector is there. You get three protectors for the price of one, and because they come with a lifetime replacement warranty, you can feel free to give the others to friends and family. These protectors are a breeze to apply, too, and come with a lint-free dry cloth, screen wipe, and dust remover.

