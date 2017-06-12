Sony's FES Watch U now available in Japanese fashion boutiques and online

Why it matters to you Sony's E Ink watch was a crowdfunded hit, and now it's back with a few new tricks.

Update: The Sony FES Watch U E Ink watch is now on sale in Japan from Sony’s First Flight crowdfunding site, and a number of fashion boutiques.

It may have begun as an experiment, but two years later, the Sony FES Smartwatch seems like a resounding success for internal crowdfunding. After hitting stores for the first time in November 2015, this E Ink watch underwent innovations and renovations yet again last November. The pretty little wearable features both an E Ink display and an E Ink band, and no matter how wild your imagination may run, this watch can handle it. And now, the FES Watch U has been made available in Japan.

Those in Japan can buy the watch from Sony’s First Flight crowdfunding site, and a number of fashion boutiques in Tokyo are carrying the piece as well. The “premium black” model will set you back 60,000 yen ($544), and the regular steel finish costs 46,000 yen ($417), with the option of either a black or white strap. Both options are more expensive than the original E Ink watch that went on sale a couple years ago, but it doesn’t look like any of them will be sold outside Japan.

The FES Watch U already pairs with your phone to control its design, but whereas users could previously only determine the appearance of the watch face, now wearers can change the band’s style as well. A single FES Watch U can now host a whole slew of design possibilities, so you’ll only ever need one watch for any and all of your outfits.

The flexible band is a little thicker than your traditional leather, plastic, or cloth band (because it has to accommodate for the E Ink display), but if you don’t mind some extra bulk around your wrist, this shouldn’t be an issue. The watch body is composed either of steel and sapphire glass or traditional glass, depending on the model you decide to purchase. And because E Ink is very efficient in terms of energy consumption, your watch will stay charged for up to three weeks.

In total, there are 12 watch face and band designs shipped with the device, but the Sony community (or the company itself) may come up with more, as the FES is capable of storing 24 different designs.