Designer smartwatches, no matter how cool and eye-catching, aren’t for everyone, and sometimes you want to show your inner geek by wearing your fandom on your wrist with pride. If Star Wars is your obsession of choice, then Garmin’s new Legacy Saga Series smartwatches are for you. There are two models available, with special materials, designs, and watch faces influenced by the characters on which they are based.

Which characters? Garmin has a Rey special edition and a Darth Vader special edition. The white Rey smartwatch has a 40mm case size, attached to a white and brown strap made from leather, and a polished steel bezel. The Darth Vader smartwatch comes in a 45mm case size, this time with a black body, a textured bezel, and a black leather strap with red highlights.

Buy the Rey Garmin smartwatch and it has “Nothing’s impossible” stamped on the back of the case, and there are various Rey-themed watch faces plus special animations for when you reach your daily fitness goals. The Darth Vader model has. “Rule the galaxy” on the back of the case, and Sith-inspired watch faces. Each model has a silicone strap in addition to the leather one included in the box.

Rey’s watch is small. The display measures just 1.09-inches with a 218 x 218 pixel resolution, while Vader’s watch has a 1.3-inch screen and a 260 x 260 pixel resolution. The battery lasts an extra day for up to eight days use in Vader’s watch, and only about seven days for the Rey model. Both watches are swim-proof, have GPS, and a variety of sensors including a compass, gyroscope, thermometer, an altimeter, and an accelerometer.

The Star Wars theme doesn’t mean these aren’t serious sports watches. There’s a heart rate sensor on the back, a Pulse Ox sensor inside to measure blood oxygen levels, hydration tracking, and all the activity and workout plans you’ll need. Garmin’s Body Battery energy monitoring feature is onboard, along with Garmin Pay, the Connect IQ application store, plus full smartwatch notification and music features. Open Garmin Connect to set up the watch, and those with a Star Wars model will get a custom version of the app, with special avatars, graphs, and animations too.

Garmin has the watches listed on its website now, but release is not expected for another three-to-five weeks time, according to the U.S. page. The U.K. page states the watches will be released before the end of 2019. Regardless which one you choose, your new Garmin Legacy Saga Series smartwatch will cost $400, or 350 British pounds.

Editors' Recommendations