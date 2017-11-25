Sleep apnea patients may find some relief with the Go2Sleep wearable

There’s little in this world as important as a good night’s sleep, but even so, research suggests that one in three adults (in the United States) aren’t getting enough shuteye. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has long urged healthcare providers to “routinely assess patients’ sleep patterns and discuss sleep-related problems,” and to “educate patients about the importance of sleep to their health,” but try as they might, doctors can’t always do everything for everyone. Luckily, you can now monitor the quality and quantity of your sleep yourself with the Go2Sleep, a new “home sleep management device” that hopes to help the 33 percent of folks who simply aren’t sleeping enough.

The artificially intelligent device is worn as a ring, which you can don and forget right before bedtime. But while the Go2Sleep ring might not be on your mind, the little device is constantly working to monitor your sleep pattern and screen for sleep apnea. What exactly is sleep apnea, you ask? The breathing disorder is characterized by pauses in breathing during repose. This leads to reductions in blood-oxygen levels, and the brain jolting you awake with a loud gasp or a snort. Sleep apnea is commonly connected to snoring and excessive daytime sleepiness.

Heralded as the world’s smallest sleep detection ring, the Go2Sleep monitors wearers’ heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, perfusion index (your pulse strength), and the amount that you’re tossing and turning during your sleep in order to provide you with a sleep report. This is particularly useful for folks who already know they suffer from a sleep disorder, and can be crucial in helping others discover potential medical conditions like sleep apnea (particularly as the ring measures your blood oxygen saturation, which varies drastically for sleep apnea patients).

Requiring just one charge for three nights’ monitoring, the Go2Sleep weighs in at only six grams, and can store up to a week’s worth of data locally. And if you’re a sweaty sleeper, fret not — the wearable has a waterproof rating of iP67. The ring comes with three band sizes, so it can fit anyone (or really, any finger). The Go2Sleep is currently available for backing on Indiegogo, where a pledge of $89 should get you one of these rings by May 2018.