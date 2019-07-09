Digital Trends
Wearables

Forget the Galaxy Fold, we want IBM’s unbelievable folding smartwatch

Andy Boxall
By
ibm folding smartwatch news concept
LetsGoDigital.org

Folding smartphones haven’t even properly arrived and they’re already old hat, surpassed in desirability by a folding smartwatch from IBM that goes from having a single small screen to a mini tablet on your wrist. It’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. Sadly, it may also be unlike anything we’ll ever see at all, as not only is the watch just a concept in a patent; but IBM is addicted to filing them.

Let’s look more closely before crushing any dreams. The drawings in the patent, which have been turned into pretty concepts by LetsGoDigital.org, show a large smartwatch with a bezel-less screen on the front. The magic happens when the screen is unfolded first in a way that adds three additional screen panels of the same size to make a wearable with a display four times larger than it started out. Then, this same area is folded out again to double in size, giving eight times the original screen real estate.

The patent doesn’t describe exactly how this will work, but it indicates one way could be to use sliding screen panels stored almost like a deck of cards, which slide and fold out depending on how large you want the screen to be. It’s reminiscent of those space-saving tables suitable for small apartments, which cleverly unfold to seat a dinner party of six. However, making those dining tables is incredibly simple compared to engineering IBM’s crazy folding smartwatch.

Multiple screens could increase the usefulness of a smartwatch. The patent shows the single screen showing the time and a few buttons, while unfolded it adds additional apps and services with news feeds, social media streams, a web browser, a calendar, and plenty more. It’s the same concept as a folding smartphone — the convenience of a small device, matched with the desirability of a large screen when you need it.

Samsung has proven how difficult it is to make a folding smartphone already, with Huawei holding off releasing its own folding smartphone for a few more months too; so how likely is it that IBM’s watch will ever be built? Never say never; but at the moment the technology simply doesn’t exist to make it a reality. Additionally, IBM is obsessed with patents. On its website it proudly trumpets that it has led the U.S. in patent registration for 26 years, with 9,100 patents filed in 2018 alone. This means the odds are against the folding smartwatch seen here coming out anytime soon, even when the technology to make it actually exists.

Investment and research into folding smartphones and other folding devices does mean we may see something similar one day though.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android apps (July 2019)
Up Next

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 brings high-tech features to budget phones
samsung galaxy fold
Mobile

Samsung reported to have fixed the Galaxy Fold, but it won’t be reappearing yet

Samsung has fixed some of the major issues that caused the recall of Samsung Galaxy Fold review units. The fix has seen the protective screen film extended, which may also help resist the notorious screen crease.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Smart Home

The tiny house movement has gone global and these are the best in the world.

Who wants to live in a big, fancy home? No one, that's who! With populations growing and available space dwindling, living spaces are shrinking. We count down the best tiny houses, from beach bungalows to sustainable cottages on wheels.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is real, but for how long? Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
polar ignite fitness watch press
Wearables

Polar’s Ignite fitness watch puts a fire into workouts, sparks your recovery

Polar puts a fire into your workouts and sparks your recovery with its new Ignite fitness watch. The Ignite offers advanced sleep metrics, personalized training plans, and recovery tips for goal-oriented athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
fitbt cardiogram heart health fitbit panels
Health & Fitness

Fitbit, Cardiogram partner to bring heart health screening to users’ wrists

Fitbit owners can now send their heart rate and step count data to the Cardiogram mobile app, which uses a clinically proven, disease-detecting algorithm that targets sleep apnea, hypertension, arrhythmia, and diabetes.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
casio g shock smartwatch ryusuke moriai interview gmwb500v front
Wearables

Casio’s making a G-Shock smartwatch, and it’s going to be tougher than any other

A Casio G-Shock smartwatch is in development, Casio’s general manager of design, Ryusuke Moriai, tells Digital Trends. When it arrives, the G-Shock smartwatch will be as tough as any timepiece bearing the G-Shock name.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 in hand
Deals

Best deals before Prime Day: Apple Watch, iPad, and 4K TV discounts

If you've been hoping to pick up some Alexa-enabled devices for cheap, Amazon Prime Day is probably your best bet. But that doesn't mean there aren't some discounts you don't need to wait for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Ossia Lamp room scene example
Mobile

Wireless power over distance inches closer with FCC certification for Ossia

The slow development of wireless power over distance technology got a boost today as Ossia revealed that the FCC has certified its Cota wireless power system. It's early days and there are major limitations, but this is an important step.
Posted By Simon Hill
Jony Ive (left) and Apple CEO Tim Cook look over iPhones during a launch event leading up to the release of the iPhone X, XR, and XS.
Mobile

Stop writing Jony Ive’s obituary, his passing from Apple is a new beginning

Sir Jony Ive will leave Apple to start his own design company, and although there is concern over the future of both, there is plenty of evidence that this is an exciting shift for Apple and Ive.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mobvoi ticwatch pro news essential mode
Wearables

The next Mobvoi TicWatch will be released on July 10, new teaser says

Mobvoi may not be a household name in the U.S., but it sells affordable smartwatches running Google's Wear OS platform. The company's next watch has leaked -- by Mobvoi itself -- and Digital Trends managed to snap a screenshot.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
amazon 4th of july sale irobot roomba 690 robot vacuum wi fi connectivity 1
Deals

Amazon 4th of July deals: Apple Watch, iPad, Ring, Fire TV, and more

Amazon has loads of great deals in all categories leading to the 4th of July and the holiday weekend. Amazon dropped prices on Apple Watches, the latest Apple iPads, smart home devices, and small kitchen and home appliances. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
Garmin deal roundup
Deals

Garmin Forerunner 35 fitness smartwatch gets 29% price cut ahead of Prime Day

A fitness watch needs to be affordable, packed with features and is comfortable and stylish. The Garmin Forerunner 35 is an ideal workout companion. It normally costs $170, but now it’s available for only $119 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor