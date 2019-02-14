Digital Trends
Wearables

Sony’s weird Wena isn’t a smartwatch, it’s a smart watch strap

Andy Boxall
By
sony wena wrist pro active news watch strap

In 2015 Sony saw that smartwatches of the time were mostly awful, and many people had traditional watches they loved. Therefore, it made the Wena watch strap, which has an OLED screen in the clasp to subtly convert regular watches into smartwatches. The product was initially sold on Sony’s own crowdfunding platform, and subsequently made available in Japan. Fast forward four years, and Sony has decided to release the Wena strap in the U.K..

sony wena wrist pro active news

Releasing a four year old piece of tech is an unusual move, but in the case of the Wena strap, its functionality and and usefulness hasn’t been dulled over time. It’s also still one of the only products of its type. All of the technology is built into the clasp itself, which shows notifications on a tiny OLED screen. Choose the Wena Wrist Pro and it will attach to any watch that takes an 18mm, 20mm, or 22mm strap. It weighs 85 grams, and uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone.

A Sony app manages the Wena Wrist Pro, which also tracks steps, calories, and sleep should you decide to wear it at night. It supports contactless payments too, and the battery inside lasts around a week before it needs recharging, which is performed using a proprietary connector. Otherwise, it looks like just about any other metal band, and comes in either stainless steel or black. Once fitted to your watch, the casual onlooker would never know it was a smart, connected device.

Wena Wrist Active

sony wena wrist pro active news

In addition to the Wena Wrist Pro, Sony has the Wena Wrist Active, which is a two-in-one, and very unusual. It’s an activity tracker with an OLED screen on the underside of the strap, like the Wena Wrist Pro; but this time it’s attached to a silicon rubber strap and has GPS, and a heart rate tracker onboard. Cleverly, you can add the watch body of your choice to the Wena Wrist Active by using special connectors that attach to any watch face to the strap. When you want to hit the gym, take the watch body off and it becomes a fitness tracker again.

sony wena wrist pro active news body

Finally, Sony will sell you custom Wena watch bodies to go with either strap, if you don’t have a beloved watch of your own to modify. The cost varies depending on what combination you buy, and it’s where the Wena may fall apart as a proposition for many. The Wena Wrist Pro is 400 British pounds, or about $515, while the Wena Wrist Active is 350 pounds, or $450. At those prices, the Apple Watch — which we consider the best smartwatch available — is easily purchased. No, it won’t have your favorite watch body; but it does everything the Wena does and more. Prices for the Wena watch bodies have not been released yet.

The Wena Wrist Pro and Wena Wrist Active are available to pre-order in the U.K. now through Amazon and Sony, and both will be released on March 4. There’s no information on a U.S. release yet, but based on Sony’s current release schedule for the Wena, we’ll look out for it in 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Up Next

How to convert your videos from MKV to MP4
Apple watch series 3 features
Deals

Amazon drops prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Valentine’s Day

If you happen to be an iPhone owner, the Apple Series 3 smartwatch is the most compatible smartwatch for you. And now for a limited time the Apple Watch Series 3 is being offered to the public at a discounted price from Amazon.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for February 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Wearables

Nomad’s metal Apple Watch straps are strong and classy but come at a price

Nomad is known for building high-quality, premium Apple Watch straps, and now the company is back with its first metal Apple Watch bands. The new Nomad Titanium bands are classy and strong, but they come at a price.
Posted By Christian de Looper
how to set up voice match google home 5 720x720
Smart Home

Talk to people in other languages with Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode

First introduced at CES 2019, Google Assistant Interpreter Mode is now available for use on Google Home smart speakers, some third-party speakers that integrate Google Assistant devices, and all Smart Displays.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to uninstall apps in android
Mobile

Short on phone storage? Here's how to delete apps in Android

With everything we tend to use our phones for, it is all too easy to let your Android device get filled up with apps. Time for a clean out? Then check out our simple guide on how to uninstall apps in Android.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Elecjet Apollo Traveller Power Bank
Mobile

The Apollo Traveller is the fastest recharging power bank we’ve ever used

Power banks are getting better all the time, but the Apollo Traveller from Elecjet hits new heights in terms of charging and recharging speeds thanks to the use of a graphene composite for cooling. Here's what happened when we tried it out.
Posted By Simon Hill
google pop up stores 2018 hardware 32
Mobile

Google might release a smartwatch and multiple Pixel phones in 2019

Google seems to have a lot planned for 2019. According to a report, Google is planning on releasing multiple new Pixel phones, a smartwatch, a new Google Home, and a Nest Security camera this year.
Posted By Mark Jansen
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says Sprint merger will boost 5G speeds by up to 6 times

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
fixed wireless 5g verizon
Mobile

Verizon wants you to lobby the government for 5G deployment

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it will also begin deploying mobile 5G in the coming months. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network and when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung-bogo-galaxy-s8-samsung_galaxy_s8_device_6
Mobile

10 common problems with the Samsung Galaxy S8, and how to fix them

Despite being one of Samsung's flagship phones, some users are facing problems with the Galaxy S8. Thankfully, there are fixes and potential workarounds for those struggling. Our troubleshooting tips are easy to follow.
Posted By Simon Hill
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

Leaked image reveals our best look yet at the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ

LG is expected to release a successor to the LG G7 ThinQ, possibly called the LG G8 ThinQ, this year and rumors about it are already spreading. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
wear os by google
Wearables

The Google Pixel Watch could finally launch sometime this year

From its Pixel smartphones to Google Home, the Google brand is quickly becoming synonymous with high-quality consumer hardware. Eventually, according to rumors, Google may branch out a little further by creating its first smartwatch.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen