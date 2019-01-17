Digital Trends
Wearables

Swatch and Mastercard team up for on-the-wrist, on-the-go mobile payments

Andy Boxall
By
swatchpay swatch watch switzerland news china

It’s not just your smartwatch or phone that can be used for mobile payments, now your special Swatch watch can be to, with the continued launch of its Swatchpay (which the company stylizes as SwatchPAY!, complete with exclamation mark) technology. Working with Mastercard, Swatchpay launches today in Switzerland, and not just for credit card holders but for debit cards and prepaid cards too. Swatchpay first launched in China in 2017 when it was compatible with only a selection of credit cards.

If you’re familiar with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay, Swatchpay works in a very similar way, but it’s a big step forward for devices that don’t have a data connection. Swatch and Mastercard have signed agreements with various Swiss banks — Swisscard, UBS, Viseca, Cembra Money Bank, Cornèrcard, and Swiss Bankers — to enable tokenization on a passive wearable device. Until now, tokenization has been used on connected smartwatches like the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Tokenization is crucial for security as it keeps the card number and account information private, and instead uses a different number — the token — that’s unique to the device itself, to complete transactions. Payments are made in the same way as any other smartwatch, or contactless card. You wave the Swatch watch over the payment terminal and an NFC chip behind the watch face takes care of everything. Remember, the Swatch watch doesn’t have a Bluetooth connection and isn’t directly linked to an app, so you don’t need your phone.

Watches and alternative technology

What about the watches? Mastercard says there are four new Swatch watches with Swatchpay technology, but details of which models have not been shared yet. In China, there are currently eight different models available, covering various styles and designs, which you can see above. Whether these continue in Switzerland, or if new models will be introduced, isn’t known at the time of writing.

Swatch’s Swatchpay technology isn’t the only one of its kind, although the direct tokenization without the need to top-up does make it stand out. Barclays bPay technology provides mobile payments in non-smartwatches (along with other devices including key fobs and wristbands) made by Timex, Mondaine, and Kronaby among others. However, the chip is connected to a prepaid card that has to be topped up, either manually or automatically, adding an extra step into the process. Although some may prefer this slight disconnect from their bank account.

For now, Swatchpay is only being announced for Switzerland, but we’re hopeful other regions will follow in the future, especially with Mastercard’s assistance. Additionally, the Swatch Group owns many other watch companies and although the high-end luxury names may not feel Swatchpay technology fits in with their brand, others such as Calvin Klein, Tissot, and even kids watch maker Flik Flak may be more tempted to introduce a rebranded version in the future.

We’ll update here with more information on the Swatchpay watches when we have it.

Don't Miss

Having trouble logging in? Here's how to reset your Apple ID password
best health gadgets ces 2019 black and decker pria feat
Mobile

The best CES 2019 health gadgets combat stress, pain, and more

We can all use some help with our health and CES 2019 was packed with intriguing devices designed to combat pain and stress, help you monitor blood pressure, reduce tinnitus, and care for the sick or elderly.
Posted By Simon Hill
ces 2019 soma somainnoft smart bra img 0668
Smart Home

Slip on Soma’s smart bra and you may discover you’ve been wearing the wrong size

You might think you know your bra size, but it’s probably wrong. Instead of a tape measure, Soma wants you to try on its Somainnofit smart bra, which takes measurements at four points and has an app that recommends better-fitting bras.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
beddr sleeptuner hands on preview ces 2019 1
Wearables

One night with this sensor on your head could change your sleep forever

Get past the fact you’ll be in bed with a sensor on your forehead, and the Beddr SleepTuner may be the first step in curing your sleep problems and improving your overall health.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
motiv smart ring adds fido2 security features unlock
Mobile

You'll soon be able to pay for goods with the Motiv smart ring

Remember Motiv's activity tracking smart ring? It's back with a raft of new features that adds biometric identification and token authentication, all on a device that fits on your finger.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 S2
Product Review

Mobvoi beefs up the battery on its affordable Ticwatch E2 and S2 Wear OS watches

Mobvoi is known to offer excellent, low-priced Wear OS smartwatches. At CES 2019, the company unveiled new entries into its Express and Sport range -- the Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
oskron smartwatch product impressions ces 2019 feat
Wearables

Think this smartwatch doesn’t have a screen? Think again

This looks like a regular chronograph watch, but it holds a secret: It's really a smartwatch and even has a hidden screen, which is revealed only when you need it. We took a closer look at CES 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Garmin VivoActive 3 Music
Product Review

Garmin’s 4G LTE VivoActive 3 keeps you safe when you’re out on the trails

Garmin takes its already great VivoActive 3 Music fitness smartwatch and adds a 4G LTE connection, courtesy of Verizon. The watch now has streaming music, independent GPS, and best of all, SMS support and various safety features. We’ve…
Posted By Andy Boxall
fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 garmin vivofit3 lifestyle
Deals

Before buying a Fitbit or Apple Watch, check out these fitness trackers under $50

Fitbit and Apple Watch are top of the line when it comes to fitness trackers but if you want to save, we have alternatives. If 2019 is the year you keep track of your health and budget your expenses, then take a look at these fitness…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Withings Move ECG
Product Review

Apple brought ECG tracking to consumers. Withings is making it affordable

The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $400, and the highlight function is the electrocardiogram, which has the potential to save lives. Withings’ new Move ECG has the same capability but at a fraction of the cost.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
fitbit versa full review 17
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch and Charge 3

We are officially halfway through January, and for a lot of us, that means the struggle to stick to our New Year's resolutions is in full force. Walmart is offering some great discounts on Fitbits to help you stay on track.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro
Wearables

How to switch TicHealth to Google Fit on the Mobvoi TicWatch C2 and TicWatch Pro

The Mobvoi TicWatch C2 and TicWatch Pro are both much-loved and feature-packed watches, and they offer excellent fitness tracking. Recently, Mobvoi has switched out Google Fit for TicHealth, but you can switch them back. Here's how.
Posted By Christian de Looper