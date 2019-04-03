Digital Trends
Wearables

Master Google’s Wear OS with these 16 essential tips and tricks

Andy Boxall
By

Google’s Wear OS puts everything from notifications to fitness tracking data on your wrist, and though smartwatches — like any new piece of tech — have a learning curve, it’s more accessible and useful than ever before.  However, everyone needs a starting point, so here are some essential Wear OS tips to get the most out of your smartwatch, whether you want to listen to music offline, dim the display, or change the watch face.

Listen to music offline

fossil sport smartwatch news work out

One of the best features of Wear OS is the chance to stream music from the watch to a pair of connected Bluetooth headphones. It means you can leave your phone behind when at the gym or out for a run. It’s a little limited though, and you’ll have to sync songs or playlist to your smartwatch from Google Play Music to listen offline. Ensure your watch is connected to Wi-Fi, then open Play Music and tap the little Download icon next to your chosen song or playlist. It takes a while to sync, so have patience, and don’t do it five minutes before you leave the house.

Install new watch faces

Waer OS tips - install watch faces
Simon Hill / Digital Trends
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

The watch face is the most important part of a smartwatch, and you’ll want to choose one that matches your own style, and the style of the watch. All Wear OS watches come with different watch faces installed, many of which will be branded by the watchmaker, or you can download and install many different third-party ones from Google Play.

Google has a catalog of hand-picked watch faces in the Google Play Store, and you can even access a “Featured Watch Faces” section in the Wear Play Store on your watch. All you need to do is download the app from your phone or watch and it’ll appear as a choice when you’re switching watch faces.

Switch between watch faces

android wear tips and tricks watch faces

You can change the watch face really easily on your watch. Once watch faces are installed, it’s extremely easy to switch between them. Hold down the main screen to show the watch face carousel, then swipe from the left or right to navigate between all of them. If you want to get rid of a watch face, swipe it up or down in this screen. Scroll all the way to the right and you’ll see a plus icon that allows you to add more watch faces — tap this to find and add any new watch faces you recently downloaded.

Edit your watch face and personalize your device

android wear tips and tricks watch styles

In Wear OS, if the watch face supports it, you can customize available subdials or “Complications” on your watch face so you can see information like your fitness goals or upcoming calendar events at a glance. You can also change design aspects, such as the color of the face, hands, or the font for the numbers. To see if you can edit the face, press down on the main screen and look for a Settings cog under the selected face in the menu that appears. You’ll then be presented with a few options, including “Styles,” and “Data,” depending on the face.

  • Hit “Data” or “Layout” to customize your complications. You’ll be presented with a view of the complications you have installed, and you can tap one to change it. Complications vary depending on the apps you have installed, and you can also opt to have none.
  • Hit “Styles” to change the color scheme of your watch face.

If your Android smartwatch has more than one button, you can customize what app you want the second button to open. Swipe down from the watch face and tap the gear icon. Scroll down to Personalization, and tap Customize hardware buttons. Here you can choose what app you want each button to open.

Install apps on your watch

android wear tips and tricks watch apps

With Wear OS, you can install stand-alone apps on your watch with the pre-installed Wear Google Play Store. To access all your installed apps, press your watch’s main button, or crown. All apps appear in a scrollable list. To install new ones, scroll to the Google Play Store, and when you tap on it you can scroll through categories and install apps.

Check and manage battery life

Wear OS check watch battery
Simon Hill / Digital Trends
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

Checking the battery life is a cinch. Simply swipe down to see a quick summary of your battery life. If you need more information, go to the Wear OS app on your phone and choose Settings > Watch Battery. From here you can see how much juice you’ve got left, which apps are burning the most battery, and enable power saving features like dimming and theater mode.

You can still have your phone ring and not your watch

Wear OS - Do Not Disturb
Simon Hill / Digital Trends
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

If you’re not impressed by Wear OS’s vibrating notifications you can always mute watch notifications by swiping from the top to the bottom of the watch face. Touch the “do not disturb” icon to mute your watch.

Use Theater Mode to mute and silence notifications

android wear tips and tricks theater

Made for the theater so your watch’s screen won’t light up during the movie, Theater Mode can be helpful in other situations too. We’ve used it in the car when driving at night, for example. Swipe down from the top of the watch face, and depending on your device, you’ll see a watch with a diagonal line over it (Theater Mode) or a brightness indicator. Tap the brightness indicator and you’ll be able to access the same watch indicator — tap on it to trigger Theater Mode. Even if you move your wrist, the screen will not light up now, and you won’t see notifications. To deactivate Theater Mode, press your watch’s main button or crown.

Install a web browser

web-browser

It’s hard to think of practical reasons for accessing a web browser from a smartwatch, but Wear Internet Browser lets you do just that. You can tap into your phone’s browsing history and access bookmarks. Expect a frustrating experience, though, and you will have to pay for the full version of the app if you want to use this for more than search. Press the crown on your watch, and visit the Google Play Store to download the app.

Block notifications from specific apps

android wear tips and tricks app notifications

You can block notifications for specific apps from your phone. Go to your Wear OS app on your phone, choose Settings > Block app notifications. Touch the plus icon then select the apps you want to block.

Dim screen with your palm

Moto-360-Android-Wear

Dimming the screen on your Wear OS watch is actually very easy. All you need to do is place your palm over the watch screen until you feel it vibrate. Take your hand off again and you should see a dimmed screen.

Use voice commands

android wear tips and tricks watch assistant

Taking advantage of all that is Wear OS means using voice commands. It all works with Google Assistant, though you won’t find the same features on your phone’s Assistant. Press and hold down your watch’s main button and say your command. On many watches, you can also use the classic “OK, Google” voice command to activate Google Assistant, provided you give Assistant permission to listen out for your voice.

If your Wear OS watch has the latest version of the software, swipe to the right and you’ll find a screen dedicated to Assistant, reminders, and other activities. You can use Assistant to check the weather, place a call, send a text, set a reminder, create an alarm, and more.

Review the list of voice commands

android wear tips and tricks voice commands

Hold down your power button. A black screen will appear with the Google Assistant colored dots. Say “show me a list of voice commands.” You’ll then see some suggested commands that you can try. We’ve listed some of our favorites below:

  • When is [Valentine’s Day]
  • Should I bring a jacket today?
  • Who is [the Speaker of the House]
  • Show me the stocks for [Sony]
  • Set a reminder
  • Play [Modern Love]
  • Start [stopwatch]
  • Define [oxymoron]

Voice texting

voice-texts

Voice texting is easy — activate Google Assistant with the main button or your voice. Then say “Send a text to [insert contact here].” Assuming that person is in your contact list, you’ll be prompted to voice your message. You’ll get a chance to review the content of your message before sending. Google does a pretty good job of transcribing your messages, but it may have some trouble sorting between the three different Kates or four Joes in your contacts.

Take notes with your watch

android wear tips and tricks notes

Wear OS also lets you take notes. Using your voice, you can prompt your watch to transcribe a quick memo by saying “take a note.” The note will then land in your inbox or to Google Keep (if you have it installed). If you don’t want to use your voice to write a note, you can open the Google Keep app, press the “+” icon, and choose the keyboard to write it manually.

Navigation

maps

Wear OS can be used for navigation too. Say “Navigate to Mt. Hood” and you’ll get turn-by-turn directions, but no voice directions. If you need audible assistance, make sure your watch is paired with its smartphone and your phone — or Bluetooth connected headphones — will provide audio commands.

We hope you enjoy life with a smartwatch on your wrist. Wear OS is continually improving, so it’s a great time to buy a Wear OS watch if you don’t own one yet. Here are our recommendations for the best Wear OS smartwatches.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: News, features, and rumors
Huawei Watch GT Elegant and Active hands-on
Product Review

Huawei’s Watch GT Active and Elegant give you the look, but not all the moves

Huawei has launched two new versions of the Watch GT smartwatch, embracing a smaller screen and case size to go along with a new look for the larger model. While it has not added many new features, Huawei does expect you to pay more to own…
Posted By Andy Boxall
mobvoi ticwatch pro news wrist suit
Wearables

The best of the best Wear OS watches you can buy in 2019

There are a ton of different Wear OS watches out there, but which one's right for you? No matter what you're looking for from a smartwatch, here are the best Wear OS watches out there.
Posted By Andy Boxall
could ecg functionality in the new apple watch save lives series4 4
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
huawei mate 20 review dt
Mobile

How to make Huawei’s EMUI feel like home: Our guide to setting up your phone

You're just about to set up your new Huawei or Honor smartphone, and want to make sure the EMUI user interface feels like home. Follow these easy steps, and EMUI will serve you well.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple March 2019 Event Coverage

Apple’s latest event took place March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California at 10 a.m. PT. We’ve got a handy guide on how to watch, but don’t expect to see any new iPads, iMacs, or AirPods at the show, all of which…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Huawei Eyewear smart glasses
Mobile

Huawei’s Eyewear smartglasses aim to fuse fashion and tech

At its launch event for the new P30 and P30 Pro smartphones, Huawei surprised us with a pair of smart glasses. Created through a partnership with Gentle Monster, these glasses are designed to be stylish and act like a Bluetooth headset.
Posted By Simon Hill
Casio Mudmaster review
Wearables

Carbon fiber is making Casio’s new connected G-Shock watches even tougher

Casio, a master of tough watches, has introduced carbon fiber to the construction of several G-Shock models, making them stronger and lighter, and allowing for some interesting design changes too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
huawei watch gt active and elegant news main
Mobile

Huawei adds a new, smaller Elegant size to the Huawei Watch GT range

Huawei launched two new versions of the Huawei Watch GT. The first, the Huawei Watch GT Active, comes with two new colors. The Huawei Watch GT Elegant comes with a smaller frame and a more elegant and stylish look.
Posted By Mark Jansen
garmin marq review expidition 5
Product Review

Garmin’s luxury Marq watches need dedication and a deep pocket to justify buying

Garmin’s celebrating its 30th anniversary in style with the launch of its Marq range of luxury, “tool watches,” which have special features that will appeal to adventurers, sailors, pilots, racing drivers, and the very sporty
Posted By Andy Boxall
garmin vivomove bloomingdales vmovehr spring19 family
Health & Fitness

Garmin adds some bling to its Vivomove HR hybrid smartwatch line

Garmin is debuting four new luxury versions of its Vivomove hybrid smartwatch, and is launching these stylish timepieces on the retail shelves of Bloomingdales and its own website.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
magic leap offers another peek at its ar tech via new demo video
Virtual Reality

Magic Leap One AR headset will be available starting April 1 -- at a high price

The Magic Leap One AR headset is now available for a rather hefty price. Here's everything you need to know about the device, including the price, where it can be purchased, the hardware powering Magic Leap's goggles, and more.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Amazon smartwatch sale drops prices on Samsung Gear S3 and Apple Watches

Amazon is dropping substantial discounts on smartwatches as we head into the weekend. The ever-popular Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 are at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Wearables

Looking to get into shape? Snag one of these fitness trackers

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins