Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

Reddit — the self-proclaimed “front page of the internet” — has something for everybody. It doesn’t matter what you’re interested in. Whether it’s popular and mainstream or niche and obscure, we can pretty much guarantee that you’ll find a community of other enthusiasts on Reddit. No joke — there are vibrant communities dedicated to everything from making cover art for fictional Billy Mays mixtapes, to Photoshopping bird beaks onto bears. So rest assured, there’s something on Reddit you’ll like. The trick is wading through all the nonsense and finding the good stuff — so we’ve compiled a modest list of Reddit’s greatest hits to get you started. Enjoy!

Like reading about technology, but don’t care about Apple’s latest earnings report and the latest Facebook controversy? Skip your visit to /r/technology and head on over to Futurology. It’s all about the biggest, sexiest, and most ambitious technologies that humanity is currently working on. Exoskeletons, space travel, biohacking, transhumanism, gene therapy — you’ll find all of that and more in this sub.

This is an odd one, but it’s undeniably entertaining. The entire sub is run by bots, and the text for titles, comments, and text-posts are generated using “markov chains” — a random process that’s “trained” from looking at real data. In other words, this sub is a place where algorithms attempt to mimic posts made by the users of various popular subreddits, and hilarity regularly ensues.

In this subreddit, people post clips of times when things appear to be going horribly wrong, but then disaster is somehow averted at the last minute. This can be anything — cars narrowly avoiding catastrophic accidents, miraculous recoveries from athletes, or even animals escaping from predators. You never know what you’ll find in this sub, but it’s always exciting.

This one is fun for the whole family. Basically, people take videos and gifs of people rescuing animals, then run them in reverse to make it look like nonchalant animal abuse. It’s fantastic. Since you’re just watching a reversed clip and not a true depiction of the actual event, you don’t have to feel guilty about laughing when the guy stuffs a kitten down a sewer drain, lowers a kangaroo into a swimming pool, or drops a bear onto a trampoline and sends him flying up into a tree.

There are a lot of good animal-related subs on Reddit, but r/NatureIsFuckingLit is definitely the best place to go if you’re after fascinating, awe-inspiring, and downright impressive footage of nature. It’s basically Planet Earth’s greatest hits, conveniently presented in a smattering of pictures, gifs, and short video clips. The community is also pretty hilarious, and the comments are almost as good as the posts themselves

We tried not to put too many Default subreddits on this list, but /r/gifs is too great to overlook. As one of Reddit’s largest and most active subs, it’s filled with a nearly endless torrent of content from all over the web. And that’s what makes it great. On any given day, /r/gifs offers a glimpse into what’s happening not only on the internet, but also in the world at large. If something important, amazing, or memorable happened today, you can bet that a relevant clip of the event will end up in this sub. Viral video clips, crazy new technologies, art installations, natural disasters, breaking news, relevant moments in history — it’s all here, in the quickest and most easily digestible format possible.

If you like clips of people doing stupid and misguided things, then immediately regretting their decisions, then this sub is for you. It’s glorious — you can basically sit back and marvel at how dumb some people are, while simultaneously feeding your own ego and reinforcing the notion that your decision-making skills are vastly superior to that of the general populace.

Even if you’re not good enough at Photoshop to participate in the “battles,” this sub is definitely worth a visit. The premise is pretty simple: Users submit pictures that are ripe for Photoshopping, and then other members edit and remix the images before posting them in the comment thread. The results are almost always funny, and some are downright impressive. As an added bonus, the community also offers some of the best Photoshop tutorials in existence, making it a great place to hone your PS skills.

This sub is hilarious. Basically, users talk about memes like they’re stocks, and facetiously try to predict which memes will become popular (or fall out of favor), often with overly-enthusiastic, trading floor-style exclamations such as “BUY BUY BUY!” or “SELL SELL SELL!” It’s mostly a jokefest, but buried beneath all the meta-hipster snark and satire, there’s also some good social commentary on trendsetting, virality, and internet culture. Then again, maybe we’re just reading into it too much.

Looking to broaden your horizons? IWantToLearn is the place for you. Users are encouraged to seek advice on a new hobby or skill they’re looking to acquire, and a community of more than 165,000 subscribed members are there to help. Whether you’ve never played the piano before or you’re simply looking for tips and tricks to improve your musical dexterity, Reddit is here to help. Submissions are also tagged and color-coded by category — i.e., academic, art-music, sports — to help you find the appropriate thread to mach your needs.

Probably the most famous subreddit, r/IAmA is a place for people from all walks of life to do informal Q&A sessions. AMAs — short for “ask me anything” — attract all sorts of characters, and are great way to get firsthand knowledge about what it’s like to be a firefighter, a corporate whistleblower, a NASA scientist, etc. In recent years, the subreddit has even become famous for celebrity AMAs. If you want to hear Jeff Bridges’ advice on how to make a marriage last, or for some reason want to ask Patrick Stewart whether he’d prefer to fight a horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses, those are opportunities you’ll find on r/IAmA.