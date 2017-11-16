For $90, Steph Curry will teach you how he plays the game

Everyone used to want to be like Mike, now they want to shoot like Steph. Next year, Golden State Warriors sharpshooting point guard Steph Curry will teach lessons on how to play like him, for $90, as part of Masterclass.

As part of the course, Curry will provide more than 15 lessons on scoring techniques, shooting, how to analyze game film to improve, and his ridiculous ball-handling drills. You’ll see him go up and down the court dribbling two basketballs at once, hear him explain the perfect release for a 3-point shot, and even see him break down plays from his games in meticulous detail. Yes, he lets you in on the secret of how to shoot from half court like it’s nothing.

Unfortunately, if you are hoping to see Curry drain threes live, that will not be happening. The lessons will be pre-recorded, so you can watch them whenever and however you wish. Each student will be given a downloadable workbook with assignments, lesson recaps, and analysis. Curry is aiming to provide the type of in-depth training videos millions of sports fans rarely if ever got from legends of the past, like Michael Jordan.

“I feel like people can learn from me and can be impacted by how I approach the game, and this is another way for that to spread to the next generation of basketball players. Everybody says ‘Like Mike,’ but you have to be able to see what that means.” Curry told ESPN.

One caveat of Curry’s online courses that may disappoint students is the fact that the Golden State Warriors superstar will likely never see or critique your game. Throughout the numerous lessons, the two-time NBA MVP will pop in for Q&A sessions, but Masterclass explicitly states on its website it does not “guarantee critiques from Stephen.” There may be opportunities to submit work to Curry, but no schedule for those opportunities was made available.

Masterclass offers online classes taught by some of the best professionals in their fields. Past Masterclass instructors include Gordon Ramsey teaching how to cook, Serena Williams teaching tennis, and Scandal‘s Shonda Rhimes teaching TV writing. The future slate of instructors may be even better. In early 2018, Masterclass will offer you the opportunity to learn filmmaking from Martin Scorsese, fashion design from Marc Jacobs, and investigative journalism from legendary Watergate journalist Bob Woodward.

Curry’s classes begin in early 2018 during the winter, and will cost you $90. You can pay $180 and get a full year of access to all of the Masterclass instructions.