Digital Trends
Web

Wikipedia: Major project fixes millions of its old, broken links

Trevor Mogg
By

Wikipedia’s enormous army of editors do their best to jump on pages showing erroneous information or quickly rewrite entries that have been tampered with by a miscreant, but occasionally the false information stays up for longer than you’d like.

With that in mind, many people who use the online encyclopedia like to hit the third-party links at the bottom of the page from which information in the main article has been sourced. Those links should not only confirm the information in the Wikipedia article but also offer more depth to the subject, and so are an invaluable resource for those wishing to dig deeper into a particular topic.

The trouble is that sometimes those articles — whether from the news media, educational institutions, businesses, or research establishments — are taken offline, resulting in a broken link. This can undermine the credibility of Wikipedia for those looking to verify information appearing in the listing.

The good news is that a team of volunteers from the Internet Archive has been able to restore a colossal nine million broken links on Wikipedia, helping to make those annoying “404 error/page not found” messages a thing of the past.

The Internet Archive is a non-profit digital library that’s been keeping a record of every web page put online since 1996, when the internet as we know it today was in its earliest stages of development. So yes, among its staggering 338 billion archived web pages are all of the ones that Wikipedia linked to but which have since been taken offline.

The Internet Archive’s Mark Graham explained in a blog post this week how it’s been archiving nearly every URL referenced on different Wikipedia sites the moment those links are added or changed — at the rate of about 20 million URLs a week.

It’s also been running a software robot called IABot on more than 20 Wikipedia language editions searching for broken links, Graham wrote. When it finds broken links, IABot looks for archives in the Wayback Machine — a searchable database for web pages — and other web archives to replace them with.

“Restoring links ensures Wikipedia remains accurate and verifiable and thus meets one of Wikipedia’s three core content policies: ‘Verifiability,’” Graham wrote.

The team plans to continue with its efforts to check and fix links on more Wikipedia sites and increase the speed of its system, as well as look at how it can extend its operation beyond the online encyclopedia.

On a side note, the Wayback Machine is a fun tool anyone can use. Besides helping you access information from old sites, it also lets you see how a site’s design has changed over the years — all you need to do is enter the site’s URL. Enter “youtube.com”, for example, and then click on different dates on the calendar to see just how clunky the streaming service used to look. The archived pages aren’t dynamic but instead show a snapshot of how it appeared on a particular day.

Many people who use Wikipedia and know about the Wayback Machine already use the tool to access a snapshot of the lost page, but the Internet Archive’s work to reestablish the links has helped to improve the usability of the site and also boost its credibility in the process.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
Up Next

Google's Voice Access app gives Android users total hands-free control
United Nations
Computing

U.N. security blunder left secret Trello boards, Google Docs exposed

United Nations documents were left vulnerable to unauthorized users by staffers who left Trello boards and Google Docs unprotected and accessible to anyone who had their unique URLs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best shows on netflix sabrina final
Movies & TV

(Trick-or-)Treat yourself with these standout shows on Netflix

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best news apps
Mobile

Keep up-to-date with the best news apps on iPhone and Android

Are the days of traditional newspapers and broadcast news dwindling? With apps this good, maybe. Catch up on the latest headlines on any platform with the best news apps on iOS and Android.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to watch YouTube on a Gear VR
Computing

Save your precious Vimeo videos for offline use with these simple tools

Vimeo offers a ton of phenomenal content, but like any streaming site, you can't access it unless you're connected to the internet. Thankfully, you can record and download videos for offline consumption. Here's how.
Posted By Will Nicol
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
google feed personalization update
Mobile

Google Feed is now known as ‘Discover,’ will be available on mobile browsers

As part of its 20th anniversary, Google unveiled its plans to improve Search starting with its Google Feed. Now known as Discover, the update brings along a redesign to help you find content that aligns with your interests.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find feature-length flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
kevin hart tiny house contest booking com 2048px 15789082310
Smart Home

Win a stay in a tiny house designed by tiny comedian Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart, the multimillion-dollar comedian, left the stage behind for a bit and made himself the perfect tiny house. You can enter to win a chance to make yourself at home in it through Booking.com.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
How to get followers on Tumblr
Social Media

These tips on how to get followers on Tumblr will leave you feeling popular

Want more people to see your gorgeous photos and the insightful updates on your life? Here, we outline how to gain a larger following on Tumblr, allowing you to build your brand in no time.
Posted By Brie Barbee
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Chrome 70 allows users to opt out of controversial auto sign-in feature

Users of Google Chrome 69 have been finding themselves unexpectedly signed into their browser when attempting to log in to a Google website, but now, the company promises that Chrome 70 will allow users to opt out.
Posted By Michael Archambault
amazon is opening a new brick and mortar store with twist 4 star
Business

Amazon is opening a new brick-and-mortar store with a twist

Adding to its brick-and-mortar book stores and Amazon Go grocery outlets, the online shopping giant is about to open a new retail store in New York City that only sells items that have been rated four stars and higher on its site.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
google 20 easter eggs original
Mobile

Google celebrates 20 years with a slew of Easter eggs and new Google Images

Google is turning 20 and in celebration, the company announced a slew of easter eggs in a range of its different products. For example, you can walk through the original Google garage and see where it all began for the company.
Posted By Christian de Looper