Digital Trends
Web

YouTube struggles with inappropriate content, demonetizes videos of minors

Georgina Torbet
By

YouTube has been struggling recently to balance the needs of content creators, viewers, and advertisers. This week it rolled out changes to its strike system for content creators who upload content that violates the site’s guidelines, trying to clarify the consequence for uploading inappropriate material, and the week before there were problems in the PC hardware community with copyright strikes being using inappropriately to shut down media criticism on the platform. There have also been problems with rampant conspiracy theories spreading on the site, even leading to advertisements for health companies running before anti-vaccine content which has angered advertisers who did not know their companies were being promoted alongside dangerous and false health information.

Now an even bigger issue has arisen, with reports of child exploitation happening in the comment sections of videos featuring children. YouTuber Matt Watson raised the alarm on what he described a “soft-core pedophile ring” that passed messages, links, and contact information to each other in the comments of videos of young girls in particular. Following this revelation, a number of companies pulled their ads from the platform including Disney and Nestlé.

The response to this controversy on the part of YouTube has been to restrict the appearance of ads on content which could possibly be considered inappropriate. A parent complained on Twitter that innocent videos of her son doing gymnastics had been marked as “Not suitable for most advertisers.” According to a responding tweet from the official YouTube account on Friday, “we’ve taken a number of actions to better protect the YouTube community from content that endangers minors … even if your video is suitable for advertisers, inappropriate comments could result in your video receiving limited or no ads.”

This has lead to a lot of concern among content creators that their videos will be demonetized if they feature children at all. Worse still, creators may find their advertising income slashed because of the behavior of commenters on their videos. The YouTube comments section is famously awful and hard to moderate, and the threat of punishing creators because of commenters is not going down well. In response, YouTube has said that they will disable comments on videos of minors, which seems like a better solution, but that they will also continue to limit monetization of such videos as well.

Don't Miss

Motorola's Moto G7 range offers compelling phones that won't break the bank
Windows Timeline
Computing

Microsoft extension adds Google Chrome support for Windows Timeline

The Windows Timeline feature is now much more versatile thanks to the added support for Google's Chrome browser. All you need to do to increase its functionality is to download the official Chrome extension.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Chrome is a fantastic browser, but is is still the best among new competitors?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Movies & TV

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Oscars livestream online

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on ABC, but there are also a number of ways to watch Hollywood's biggest night online using your mobile device, desktop, or set-top streamer. Here's how to catch the Oscars livestream.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Nick Hastings
Youtube Webpage Stock Photo
Computing

YouTube changes its strikes system, offers softer first-offense penalty

YouTube announced changes to its strikes system for its content creators. The changes include a softer first-offense penalty for creators who violate YouTube's guidelines and more consistent penalties for further violations.
Posted By Anita George
Chrome OS
Computing

An experimental feature could help reduce memory usage in Google Chrome

Google Chrome might be the most popular web browser, but it also is a resource hog. Google is currently working on an experimental feature for Chrome which sets out to reduce its overall memory usage. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. The best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Edit, sign, append, and save with six of the best PDF editors

Though there are plenty of PDF editors to be had online, finding a solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here are the best PDF editors for your editing needs, no matter your budget or OS.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Web

Rid yourself of website notification requests in just a few easy steps

Wish you knew how to block browser and website notifications? You can do it on a case by case basis, but that can become dull after the 10th site has asked for your approval. Here's how to block them outright.
Posted By Jon Martindale
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your provider's word for it. Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best place to print photos online
Photography

The best place to print photos online in 2019

Have you been looking around for the best place to print out your favorite photos online or in store? Don't fret, we've pored through dozens of options and narrowed it down to the seven best.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Our favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Chrome Apps
Computing

Prone to web surfing? Google Chrome’s new Focus Mode fights internet distractions

Finding yourself distracted by the web when you need to get work done? A new flag in Google Chrome could hint at a new Focus Mode. The feature may allow computer users to block distracting websites or notifications.
Posted By Michael Archambault