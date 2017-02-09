Can a new cab layout make Nissan’s 2017 Titan King Cab the king of trucks?

Why it matters to you Continued expansion of the Titan lineup shows that Nissan is serious about big trucks.

The previous-generation Nissan Titan pickup was criticized for lacking the array of cab, engine, and bed configurations that truck buyers expect, and that most of the competition offers. With the current second-generation Titan, Nissan is trying to rectify that.

The Japanese automaker actually split the Titan lineup into two models: The standard Titan, and the Titan XD. Nissan also offers gasoline and diesel engines, and what is now a trio of cab configurations. At the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, it unveiled the 2017 Titan King Cab, which will join the existing two-door Single Cab and four-door Crew Cab versions in showrooms this spring.

Nissan uses the “King Cab” label to describe a truck with two full-size doors, and two smaller rear doors, a setup often referred to in the industry as an “extended cab.” It’s an in-betweener option for buyers who need a little extra space, but don’t spend enough time carrying passengers to justify the bigger Crew Cab model.

As with many extended-cab trucks, the Titan King Cab’s back doors are rear hinged, for easier access to the interior. A rear bench with seating for three is standard, but Nissan also offers a “rear-seat delete” option that leaves a flat load floor and tie-down hooks in place of the bench, providing some enclosed cargo space. Nissan claims that option is a segment first.

Like the other two cab options, the King Cab is available on both standard Titan and Titan XD models. Both Titan variants are available with a 5.6-liter gasoline V8 and seven-speed automatic transmission, and the Titan XD is also offered with a 5.0-liter Cummins diesel V8 and six-speed automatic. The gasoline V8 produces 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque, and the diesel makes 310 hp and 555 lb-ft.

The 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab arrives in dealerships this spring. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.