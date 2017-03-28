Acura teases a refreshed TLX sedan ahead of its New York debut

Why it matters to you Acura produces luxury vehicles at an affordable price, making the entry-level TLX one of the easiest entry points into the premium segment

Acura is caught in the middle of a major lineup overhaul. Some of its models have received significant upgrades to better compete in the luxury segment. The MDX, for example, has transformed from an also-ran into a compelling alternative with the same high-value price tag. Other vehicles, however, lumber on mostly unchanged, waiting for new generations that are due within the next couple years.

The Acura TLX sport sedan is one of the models that has waited patiently for a redesign. Now, its time has finally come. Acura will debut a refreshed 2018 model TLX at the New York Auto Show next month, but we’re getting a sneak peek right now.

More: Acura Gives Us a Look At Its Future Cockpit

Acura says the new TLX will adopt design influence from the Acura Precision Concept, but for a more practical representation of that styling, just look to the MDX. A larger, superman shaped grille (without the big ‘S’) will dominate the TLX’s front fascia. Thankfully, the beak-looking chrome piece present on most Acura models appears to be a thing of the past. The teaser also shows an updated version of Acura’s jewel headlights with a thin yellow LED border.

Apart from the front cues we can see in the image, expect the TLX to gain more creases and lose some of its curvier body panels.

“The 2018 TLX will receive new styling elements that ratchet up its emotion and reflect Acura’s focus on Precision Crafted Performance,”said Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president and general manager. “Acura customers embraced the MDX when we raised its game with bold, new styling, and we’re pumped to show how we’re elevating the TLX experience.”

It’s good to know Acura’s VP is “pumped” because we certainly are. Acura deserves a win, because apart from some questionable styling in recent years, their cars have always excelled in build quality, technology, and comfort.

The 2018 TLX was designed by the Acura Design Studio in Torrance, California, and will continue to be produced at the company’s Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio with domestic and globally sourced parts. The redesigned model will go on sales sometime later this year.