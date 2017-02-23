VW’s CC replacement will boast a more dramatic design and luxury car tech

Why it matters to you Cars like the upcoming Arteon will help Volkswagen rebuild its reputation, while taking its design language in a more stylish direction.

Volkswagen has released the first official details about its next four-door coupe. Named Arteon, the model is scheduled to greet the public for the first time next month during the Geneva Auto Show.

The Arteon will replace the CC, which has been on the market since 2007 — a near-eternity in car years. A short teaser film published by Volkswagen on its official YouTube channel reveals the model draws inspiration from the Sport Coupe GTE concept that was presented two years ago at the Geneva show. The design has been toned down and made less futuristic, but the production model retains the concept’s swoopy, fastback-like silhouette and its sporty proportions.

Longer than the CC, the Arteon will ride on a stretched version of the modular MQB platform that already underpins numerous Volkswagen and Audi models sold in the United States and abroad. British magazine Autocar has learned it will feature turbocharged four-cylinder engines borrowed from the Volkswagen Group parts bin and a brand new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Both front- and all-wheel drive models will be available.

At launch, the top-spec Arteon will feature a 2.0-liter turbo four rated at 280 horsepower. A hybrid drivetrain won’t be available when the sedan goes on sale, but it could join the lineup a little later in the production run as Volkswagen adds more electrified models to its portfolio. A digital instrument cluster and a gesture-controlled infotainment system will headline the list of tech features in the cabin.

We’ll learn more about the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon in the coming days. It will go on sale in time for the 2018 model year, and Volkswagen has previously confirmed the model will be positioned a little higher up on the market than the CC. That means it will be more luxurious inside, more tech-focused, and — as expected — more expensive. With looks and content, it could become the new poster child of the four-door coupe segment.

Updated 2/23/2017 by Ronan Glon: Added new pictures and up-to-date information.