BMW fine-tunes the 4 Series to make it look sharper and drive even better

BMW has given the 4 Series a modest mid-cycle update. The changes apply to the coupe, convertible, Gran Coupe, and M4 variants.

As you’d expect from the Munich-based brand, the visual modifications are minor at best. The 4’s front end receives standard bi-LED headlights and LED fog lights, while select models benefit from a new-look bumper accented by an elegant strip of chrome trim. Out back, the tweaks are limited to revised LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper.

Four additional alloy wheel designs and two new paint colors named snapper rocks blue and sunset orange, respectively, round out the changes.

The cabin has been spruced up with additional chrome and high-gloss trim, while double-stitching on the dashboard adds to the upscale ambiance. Buyers can personalize the 4 by selecting from three new upholstery colors and three additional trim materials, including real wood and glossy black. Finally, the 4 receives an upgraded sports steering wheel, and it’s available with a digital instrument cluster.

BMW promises it made the 4 Series’ suspension stiffer and sportier without sacrificing comfort. All models are now more stable to drive in a straight line, and they offer more communicative steering, according to the company.

It doesn’t sound like BMW has made any mechanical modifications to the 4. The entry-level 430i is still equipped with a turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 248 horsepower. The 440i ups the ante with a 3.0-liter straight-six that uses a twin-scroll turbocharger to produce 320 horses. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic gearbox with shift paddles. Rear-wheel drive comes standard, and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system is offered at an extra cost.

Pictured above, the M4 rewards enthusiasts with a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter straight-six engine that pumps out 444 horsepower when the optional Competition Package is selected. Bolted to a six-speed manual transmission, the six sends the M4 from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

So far, the updates have only been announced for the European-spec version of the BMW 4 Series. The model sold on our shores is expected to receive the same revisions in the not-too-distant future. Pricing information and full details will be released closer to the 4’s on-sale date.