Microsoft released the full list of Xbox Series X specs and gamers are impressed with how much power the upcoming game console packs. With 12 teraflops of power and a 1TB custom solid-state drive, Microsoft claims its next console is the most powerful one ever.

The system will officially stand 30.1 cm tall and its width and depth are 15.1 cm, according to Microsoft. It’s powered by a custom-designed processor that uses AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures, which are the latest graphics chips that allow for ray tracing and variable rate shading. The impressive design will allow players to experience true 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second and will be 8K-ready.

To avoid overheating common with powerful devices, Microsoft detailed how the system will keep cool and quiet. The Xbox Series X has three built-in airflow channels that will evenly distribute the temperature generated by its internal parts. The system will feature a split motherboard to keep the Series X evenly temperature controlled, which will allow it to output more power. A whisper-quiet fan, vapor chamber, and a heat-sink chassis have also been implemented.

Are you ready for the fastest, most powerful Xbox console ever? ???? Take a closer look at the next-gen tech inside Xbox Series X. ???? more on https://t.co/Nf3xumTcxw: https://t.co/igOuxEjbyr ???? full details on @XboxWire: https://t.co/PXQpNw2UCq#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/Hhsy4zeAbo — Xbox (@Xbox) March 16, 2020

As games continue to grow in size, even 1TB of storage might not be enough. An Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card, which players can plug directly into the back of the Series X, can replicate the system’s custom SSD.

Finally, the Washington-based company detailed the new Xbox Wireless Controller. While it looks quite similar to the Xbox One controller, it features a new button for social play, a hybrid D-pad similar to the Xbox Elite Controller’s, and a refined form for “enhanced comfort during gameplay.” Players can use the controller to switch between supported consoles, computers, and mobile devices.

Microsoft also showed off its Xbox Velocity Architecture, which it will use to make “thousands of games on Xbox One, including Xbox 360 and original Xbox games,” perform better on the system, not unlike the PlayStation 4 Pro‘s boost mode. This includes faster load times, stable frame rates, and the ability to play games at a higher resolution.

