GM’s Maven monthly rental program another step toward mobility as a service

Since its inception in early 2016, General Motors’ Maven car sharing service has offered hourly rentals of new models to consumers and has tested weekly rentals to Uber drivers. Now the General is expanding Maven with a monthly rental program called Reserve, reports Venture Beat.

Beginning in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and with plans to expand to other cities, Maven Reserve offers new Chevrolet Tahoe or extended-range electric Volt rentals for $1,500 or $1,100 a month respectively, including parking, insurance, and $100 in gas.

According to Venture Beat, prior to the Reserve program, more than 25,000 people registered for the Maven service in the 17 U.S. and Canadian cities where it is available. Of the total of more than 32,000 rentals since the program began, the average has been more than 12 hours. And GM says customers want more.

Julia Steyn, GM vice president of GM’s urban mobility and Maven division said in a statement. “Maven Reserve is an innovative approach that answers requests from members for longer-term reservation options.”

Along with ride sharing, mixed mode transportation solutions, and what seem to be the inevitable future fleets of autonomous city cars ready to scoot you to your destination, car sharing is another component of the overall shift from near universal car ownership to mobility as a service or MaaS.

GM’s Maven service is a way for the car manufacturer to hedge both sides of the automotive transportation shift. People who want to test drive a new GM car can avoid going to a dealership and all that entails and rent a car for an hour or two to see how they like it. Maven vehicles typically come fully equipped for this reason. Also, if ownership is bound to dwindle, programs such as Maven give the corporation a place at the table and experience with alternate service programs. It’s smarter than sitting back and starting late.

“Maven Reserve helps our members be there for the moments that matter most, both personally and professionally,” said Megan Stooke, Maven chief marketing officer. “Car sharing is evolving and Maven will continue to adapt to members’ wants and needs.”