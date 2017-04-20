Our favorite interactive and unique exhibits at the New York Auto Show

Digital Trends was on hand for the New York International Auto Show last week to bring you the latest news on concept and production vehicles. But as with any big industry event, there are hidden gems and special displays that defy conventional car news and in some cases go beyond car fandom. Here are some of our favorites:

Acura

Albert Khoury/Digital Trends

Acura commissioned the Spinifex Group studio to create an interactive VR experience for the new NSX. We donned an Oculus Rift headset and headphones and tried it out. After picking a paint job for our NSX, we set out on a virtual course.

The cool thing about this VR experience was that it simulated our hands via some unseen tracking device, as we weren’t holding any controllers, just a steering wheel. Beyond that, it was basically all about putting the pedal to the metal and speeding towards the end of the demo. Though the driving experience itself was a simple one, the level of detail inside the car was impressive enough that we had a hard time keeping our eyes on the road.

Chevrolet

Tech Studio Robot Car

Albert Khoury/Digital Trends

Among the attractions at Chevrolet’s Tech Studio was a small maze with radio-controlled cars. Armed with a Logitech controller, we guided a small car that could drive in any direction to a parking spot. Following this, the technician set up the vehicle to drive itself, and it admittedly did a better job.

This exhibit demonstrates the growing self-driving technology making its way into cars, with the Chevrolet Bolt set to become GM’s first autonomous production vehicle.

Jaguar

Formula E

Jaguar recently threw its hat into the Formula E series, and it brought the experience to the auto show via virtual reality. Teaming up with digital production studio Rewind, Jaguar offers a 4D racing simulation that puts you in the driver’s seat of one of these insanely fast electric race cars — they can hit 60 mph from zero in 2.9 seconds.

Physical fans simulate the wind in your face and a rumble-seat system reacts to road conditions. The force feedback Formula 1-style wheel lent greater authenticity to the whole package.

Seated in the custom race seats and fitted with HTC Vive headsets and headphones, we were completely immersed in the four-minute race. And it was thrilling.

Kia

Kia Sorento Ski Gondola

Albert Khoury/Digital Trends

Nissan wasn’t the only manufacturer to tread new ground with an existing model. The Kia Sorento Ski Gondola sports Dominator Rubber Tracks, similar to Nissan’s Rogue Trail Warrior. This beefed up Sorento was built to take on snow and ice to get you to your destination; that is, the top of a mountain.

A custom metal roof rack holds all your ski equipment, and you’ll have even more room on the inside due to the deletion of the B pillars and conversion to suicide doors. The custom interior touch continues to the door panels, dash, and center console, which houses a tablet. The floor was given a Line-X treatment, which adds durability and water resistance.

LED light bars increase visibility and cameras replace the side-view mirrors. Custom colors inside and out complete this package.

Lexus

Lexus “LIT” IS