AMD’s latest driver fixes texture flickering in ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda,’ more

Less than a week after releasing Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.2, AMD issued version 17.3.3 on Tuesday, packing specific changes for Mass Effect: Andromeda. The driver includes a new multi-GPU profile for running the game using DirectX 11 and a fix that clears up texture flickering seen when running Mass Effect: Andromeda on a multi-GPU system.

Unfortunately, that is the only fix AMD customers get with the new driver for Radeon-branded graphics chips. The company issued an optimized driver for Mass Effect: Andromeda with the launch of v17.3.2 last week, getting PC gamers ready for the highly anticipated action RPG game hitting store shelves on Tuesday. So far, the overall critic reviews are mixed at best.

The release notes for Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.3 show that AMD still has a number of outstanding issues regarding specific games. These include Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Sniper Elite 4, Shadow Warrior 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and World of Warcraft. Here they are (again):

Ghost Recon: Wildlands: The game may fail to launch on systems with three or four Radeon GPUs installed. Ghost Recon: Wildlands: Players using multiple Radeon GPUs in one system may see flickering when changing the graphics settings or performing a task switch. Sniper Elite 4: The game may not function with AMD FreeSync enabled. Sniper Elite 4: Players may see image cropping with supersampling enabled. Shadow Warrior 2: A missing application profile in Radeon Settings may prevent the game from using multiple Radeon GPUs at launch. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft: Flickering or performance issues may be experienced in these games the first time they are launched with AMD FreeSync enabled.

Outside the game-specific problems listed above, AMD still has three outstanding general issues that need to be addressed. Two are tied into Radeon Settings, with one issue preventing the feature from retaining application settings when users log off the PC or reboot the device. The other Radeon Settings problem actually crashes the app after users toggle the AMD CrossFire mode and switch to another Windows account.

On the Radeon ReLive front, there are nine outstanding issues that persist, such as the incompatibility with Xbox DVR and the inability to install Radeon ReLive on devices based on AMD’s family of APUs. There is even a problem tied into Microsoft Office that corrupts the video when capturing footage containing the use of those applications.

