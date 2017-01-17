AMD’s new Radeon driver is optimized for Capcom’s ‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’

Why it matters to you The update enables you to play Resident Evil 7: Biohazard seamlessly and fixes bugs for a few other games.

AMD just released a new driver for its Radeon graphics cards: Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1. It’s optimized for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Capcom’s latest zombie-infested game slated to hit Windows-based PCs on January 24 sporting a spooky, first-person perspective. This new Radeon release also fixes a problem with Solidworks, which previously terminated when a device based on AMD XConnect technology was unplugged.

On a whole, AMD’s new driver fixes seven issues outside the resolved Solidworks problem, two of which focus on Radeon ReLive and two on specific games. Here the resolved game-related issues:

Game: Problem: Dishonored 2 The game saw crashes or hangs on some PCs with a Radeon R9 380 graphics card.

————– Paragon The game experienced flickering on PCs with multiple Radeon cards and DirectX 11 installed.

As for the resolved Radeon ReLive issues, Windows 7 customers were previously flashed with an improper warning popup message when a basic theme was in use. The second problem cropped up when toggling between multiple Radeon cards while Instant Replay and/or Desktop Recording was enabled, causing Radeon ReLive to crash or become unresponsive.

More: AMD reveals details of new Vega GPU architecture, goes all-in on HBM2

Unfortunately, there are still nine unresolved issues related to Radeon ReLive, one of which affects the Xbox DVR app and one that causes issues with Battlefield 1. For the Xbox DVR problem, AMD simply suggests that customers disable the Xbox recording service if there are issues with Radeon ReLive. On the Battlefield 1 front, the problem is with Radeon cards with 4GB or less of dedicated video memory, causing flickering and/or performance drops when recording with Radeon ReLive.

As for the rest of the fixes provided by the new driver, here they are as found in AMD’s release notes:

AMD XConnect Technology configurations may experience a blue screen system hang when audio drivers load.

Some system configurations may experience a black screen after installing Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Editions 16.12.1 and later.

Display corruption or TDR may be experienced after applications wake up from a display timeout.

Finally, there are still seven outstanding unresolved issues outside the Radeon ReLive envelope, three of which stem from specific games: Shadow Warrior 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Actually, the Counter-Strike problem also includes World of Warcraft, both of which are experiencing the same issue:

Game: Problem: Counter-Strike: GO / World of Warcraft Both may suffer flickering or performance issues with FreeSync enabled after boot. To fix the issue, players must exit and restart the games, or task switch in and out using ALT+TAB.

————– Shadow Warrior 2 This game may hang on PCs with multiple Radeon graphics cards.

————– Deus Ex: Mankind Divided This game may hang on PCs with multiple Radeon cards installed when DirectX is in use and the user performs a task switch.

To grab the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1 driver, choose the appropriate operating system in the table below: