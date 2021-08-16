  1. Computing

AMD’s driver update improves GPU performance in 4K

By

AMD released a driver update that significantly improves the 4K performance of its RDNA 2 graphics cards. The update is a response to a previous driver release, the Adrenalin 21.8.1, which caused abnormalities in power consumption and affected 4K60 playback.

The decrease in performance was first found and reported by ComputerBase, a German hardware website. During a benchmark of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, the website found that there was something wrong with the card’s power-consumption levels. During YouTube 4K60 playback, the card performed much worse than other RDNA 2 graphics cards. This prompted ComputerBase to go back and try to find out where the problem lies.

AMD's RX 6900 XT
AMD

Further testing showed that the recent AMD Adrenalin 21.8.1 driver was the root of the problem. It brought lower power levels to several RX 6000-Series graphics cards, although not all of them were affected by the driver in this way. ComputerBase decided to repeat the tests using that specific driver to prove the theory. This helped the website single out the cards that suffered from abnormal power levels.

Benchmarks showed a marked drop in power consumption for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT card. The power lowered from 30 watts, which is the lowest level advertised for that GPU, to as low as 18 watts. This only happened during YouTube’s 4K 60 frames-per-second video playback. RX 6900 XT showed an identical drop, going from 30 watts down to 18. Switching to HDR mode did not seem to solve the issue.

An AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series graphics card in front of a black and red background.

These tests also revealed another issue that affected 4K displays. When using more than one 4K monitor, users of RDNA 2 cards were affected by unusually high levels of power consumption. Compared to Nvidia’s Ampere line of cards, AMD GPUs performed surprisingly poorly. While Nvidia cards had power consumption levels between 19 watts to 24 watts, AMD’s RDNA 2 cards showed values from 21 watts to 41 watts.

Although a lot of the RDNA 2 GPUs were affected by this, AMD’s RX 6600 XT underperformed even without the Adrenalin 21.8.1 driver. This might imply that the card is simply not suited for a 4K dual-monitor setup. That, in itself, should come as no surprise, considering it’s not the top of the RX 6000-Series line of graphics cards.

Poor benchmarks showcased by ComputerBase could have easily gone overlooked at a time when graphics cards are so difficult to obtain. Fortunately, AMD was quick to react and released a driver update that seems to have fixed these issues. The new update should improve 4K performance for affected RX 6000-Series card users.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple could integrate the Apple Pencil into future MacBooks

Imagined concept of the Apple Pencil dock in the MacBook Pro.

Hurry! Only a few hours left for this cheap 70-inch 4K deal at Best Buy

Insignia 65 Class F30 4K UHD LCD Smart TV with Amazon Fire TV

The best Amazon Echo accessories

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Battery Base at a dinner party.

The best note-taking apps for college students

man working from home

New leak reveals the power requirements for Intel Raptor Lake

Promotional image of an Intel Core processor.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is official. Here’s when you can get a first look

Soldiers run with guns in Call of Duty Vanguard promo art.

Samsung’s poor S21 sales are an Android flagship problem

Samsung s21+5g phone and box.

A new Google Pixel 5a leak just showed off its beefy battery

An alleged render of the Pixel 5a 5G.

Evo will return to in-person format in Las Vegas next year

A jumbotron hanging above an arena at Evo.

The best back-to-school gift is noise-canceling headphones. Here’s why

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

Samsung CB4 Chromebook in gray with a landscape image on the display.

Every Overwatch 2 character confirmed so far

Characters in Overwatch 2.