Asus has a new AsusPro B9440 Windows 10 notebook available for delivery

Why it matters to you If you want a thin-and-light notebook that appeals to your consumer side but is built to last, then the AsusPro B9440 might be for you.

The Windows 10 PC ecosystem continues to amaze. It sometimes seems that not a day goes by without a PC being introduced that somehow leverages Windows 10’s functionality and it is often something truly new and different.

Asus has been as busy as anyone with its newest machines, offering a host of form factors that both fit nicely within existing categories and somehow push the envelope. Its latest machine, the AsusPro B9440, falls into the latter category and it is available for sale, Tom’s Hardware reports.

We took a first look at the AsusPro B9440 and found that it managed to pack a larger 14-inch notebook into a 13-inch footprint. That is not unusual since Dell introduced the idea with its thin-bezel XPS 13 notebook but Asus takes an interesting route to get there. Specifically, it uses the same idea of thin bezels but takes it to an extreme by using them on all sides and dropping the webcam altogether.

Shipping a notebook without a webcam is a bold choice, which Asus positions as a security benefit — there is literally no way anyone can hack into the system and capture video. That is not the only area where the machine is for serious use. Asus also designed and manufactured the AsusPro B9440 to meet military specifications for durability and keyboard spill resistance.

The machine utilizes a unique keyboard design with a hinge that forms a seven-degree angle, providing a more comfortable typing experience. Windows Hello support is provided by a fingerprint scanner and a TPM 2.0 module enables enhanced security.

In terms of specifications, the AsusPro B9440 uses a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with optional vPro support, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe or SATA SSD. Battery life should be moderately good with the included 48 watt-hour battery, and a pair USB Type-C supports provides for limited but future-looking connectivity.

If the AsusPro B9440 has been on your short list of interesting Windows 10 notebooks, then you can pick it up now from Amazon or the Asus web store for $999. That price will net you a Core i5-7200U, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It’s available as of Tuesday and so you can get it delivered as soon as tomorrow if you’re willing to pay for extra-fast shipping.

