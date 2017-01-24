Box takes online collaboration to the next level with its new desktop app

Why it matters to you Collaborating in real time just got much easier with Box's new desktop app.

Cloud storage and online collaboration have become commonplace in schools and in the enterprise world. Cloud storage service Box has introduced a redesigned web application that not only improves usability but also makes real-time online collaboration simple. The new standalone desktop app aims to make your workflow even easier.

“Box is where all of your work comes together, and collaborating in real-time is an essential part of the way organizations work today,” said Box CEO Aaron Levie. Because online collaboration is so common, Box aims to bring the simplicity of its web interface to the desktop. Box Notes is one of the most popular collaborative note-taking tools for enterprise, and it is used by a third of Fortune 500 businesses.

Box’s new desktop app gives you instant access to all your notes right from your desktop, so there’s no need to open a browser and log into the service. You can leave your notes open live on your desktop and others can collaborate on the document in real time. The app is built on an open source framework called Electron — the same framework used for apps such as Slack and Visual Studio Code.

The desktop app works with a hybrid web/native architecture, which means that you won’t be bothered by constant notifications to update your app. Part of the app will “live” in your computer, but the interface will load from Box’s servers. This allows Box to deploy updates without having to bother you. Of course, the actual app itself will be updated from time to time, but these updates are less frequent. If Box needs to fix some bugs or just do an incremental update, it can deploy this update to all users without you having to download anything.

Additionally, offline access to your files on the desktop app will be available later this year.

Box Notes will also be updated with a fresh new coat of paint. A new sidebar has been added to access all your work quickly and easily. The sidebar will show you your recently edited notes, bookmarked notes, and allow you to create a note right from the sidebar. The layout is simplified and Box added 19 keyboard shortcuts to help you work even faster.

Security

If you’re an individual or a business looking for a secured cloud solution, then you may want to give Box a look. Box keeps your information encrypted, but it takes the Enterprise security up a notch with Box KeySafe. This second layer of encryption allows businesses to take ownership of their encryption keys so that not even Box can access the data. To learn more about the security benefits of Box, go to the security page and learn all the details.

The new Box Notes web app and the new desktop app, are available at launch to all current users at no additional cost. Box gives you free access to 10GB of storage and offline access to files and folders, as well as upload of many types of files including photos, videos, Microsoft Office, PDF, and Google Docs. Real-time collaboration in Notes is also free.

If you require more storage and functionality, Box offers 3 plans called Starter, Business, and Enterprise. You can visit the plans and pricing page for more information. Box is available for: iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and of course on the web through any browser.