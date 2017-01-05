The world’s first 32-inch, 8K monitor headlines Dell’s newest displays

Dell has unveiled some impressive new monitors for the new year. The 2017 lineup includes new Infinity Edge displays, HDR displays, a new touchscreen display, and even the world’s first 32-inch, 8K monitor.

The new lineup hits on every major category, offering up professional-grade monitors at premium prices, affordable HDR monitors, and a pair of business-oriented monitors designed to fit into a multi-monitor workflow. Each one features a slick, understated design, and increasingly narrow bezels. According to Dell, these monitors are just another example of why it’s been the No. 1 monitor manufacturer for three years running.

Dell UP3218K

That’s right, not 4K — 8K. Don’t get your hopes up though, as this isn’t exactly a budget-friendly monitor. It’s designed for professional use, and it shows. It’ll run you $5,000, but the Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor is designed from the ground up to provide an unparalleled viewing experience. With pixel density of 280 pixels-per-inch, the new UltraSharp 8K isn’t just big — it’s razor sharp.

Offering 1.07 billion colors, precise factory color calibration, and an all-aluminum build, the UltraSharp 8K is a high-end luxury monitor through and through. It’s not exactly the kind of display you’d use to type up expense reports and work on spreadsheets — but if you did, they’d look great.

Dell UP3218K 7680 x 4320 resolution 280 PPI 33.2 million pixels 1.07 billion colors 1,300-1 contrast ratio

The UltraSharp 8K’s enormous display provides over 33.2 million pixels of resolution, and more than 16 times more content than full HD, and wide color coverage based on professional industry standards.

Dell claims the UltraSharp 8K will hit 100 percent of the Adobe RGB and sRGB gamuts right out of the box, and feature a 7680 x 4320 resolution, dwarfing even the largest 4K monitor in its existing lineup.

It’s big, sharp, and very bright. With a reported contrast ratio of 1,300-to-1, and a max brightness of 400 lux, the UP3218K has the makings of an incredibly impressive monitor, and it should for that price.

Additionally, the UP3218K features a standard array of connections and ports, offering four USB 3.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.3 ports, and an audio line out, but no HDMI support.