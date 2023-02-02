 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This 8K monitor has 3D tech that can be viewed from all angles

Fionna Agomuoh
By

BOE showcased an interesting new 110-inch 8K display, which includes a new 3D technology that allows you the ability to view the monitor from all angles without the need for special glasses.

The Chinese brand revealed the display at the annual European conference ISE 2023 as a part of its lineup of enterprise displays, according to ithome.com (via Wccftech). It features a QD (Quantum Dot) Mini LED backlighting, which is already a potential monitor trend for 2023.

A BOE 8K display.

Samsung recently introduced the Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor with a 43-inch Quantum Mini-LED panel for its ability to produce deep blacks with minimal glare similar to OLED panels. A fix of lens array technology and the QD Mini LED backlighting is what helps bring the 3D effects in the display to life.

Related

The BOE display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3D viewing distance of around five feet, which the brand aims to expand. With the enterprise focus, the display is made for viewing by multiple people at once. Specific use cases could be advertising or large-scale meetings.

BOE had several displays showcased at the conference, including the 162-inch P0.9 glass-based active Mini LED. The monitor features a proprietary full-gray-scale Gamma curve technology that allows for clear images on the darkest of screens. The display supports a peak brightness of 1000 nits, as well as a high contrast ratio and a low flicker rate.

A BOE 8K display mounted to a wall.

Another 8K display is BOE’s 65-inch Mini-LED display. The monitor features an ultra-thin glass-back design and 3024 Micro-LED local dimming zones, as well as support for outdoor or indoor wall mounting. It can handle high temperatures, making it good for enterprise customers, particularly those that might need displays for outdoor events or advertising.

BOE also showcased an 86-inch 4K whiteboard display, which features capacitive and interactive touch capabilities. The display whiteboard supports a 178-degree wide viewing angle and a 20-point touch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Apple’s secret VR headset just got revealed in a huge leak
A person wearing a virtual reality headset.
Gaming monitors have been lying to us, and it’s time they stopped
A gaming monitor playing Forza Horizon 5.
8K gaming monitors: here’s why you shouldn’t expect them in 2023
A side view of Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 2023.
The best VR and metaverse tech of CES 2023
A woman using Sony PlayStation VR 2 while friends watch on the TV.
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.
Apple Mac mini M2 buying guide: don’t make this mistake
The M1-powered Mac Mini.
Best Chromebook deals: Get a new laptop from $114
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Tested: Is Discord really slowing down Nvidia GPUs?
Discord logo illustration
Apple Reality Pro: everything we know about Apple’s VR headset
Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa
What MacBooks needs to learn from competitors about transparency
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.
Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 27-inch QHD monitor is today
Dell's new 4K monitor can connect to two PCs with an auto KVM feature.
We now know how Apple’s VR headset may handle video, and it’s pretty awesome
A rendering of an Apple mixed-reality headset (Reality Pro) in a gray color seen from the front.