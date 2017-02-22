Looking for a Ryzen desktop? Here's over a dozen good places to start

The launch of a new desktop processor means the launch of new desktops, and the smaller manufacturers are often the first to jump on board. That’s certainly the case with Ryzen. Virtually every enthusiast PC builder has hoped on the Ryzen bandwagon, and many came to the launch event packing a sleek, fast desktop.

As you can see in the gallery above, tempered glass is in. A majority of the desktops we saw had a tempered glass panel, and many of them used glass on multiple panels. Glass is certainly easier to break then other materials, and it’s quite heavy, so we’re not sure it makes sense for most people. But boy, it sure looks good, doesn’t it?

Aside from the extensive use of glass, there were a few standouts. We quite liked the entry from PC Specialist, an enthusiast builder that’s popular in the UK. It brought a glass case with an impressive front panel that appeared infinitely filled with light, particularly when viewed a bit off-angle. We thought it a clever use of tempered glass, which was a good move. Otherwise, the system would’ve blurred into the rest.

And then there was the Ipason Wuhan, which was…well, just look at its. Its UFO-inspired design made it hard to even tell how it functioned. Where’s the graphics card, exactly? Clearly, it’s not the kind of case that’s going to sell to most buyers, but it is the kind of case that draws plenty of attention.

Ryzen is now available for pre-order, both by itself, and in pre-built systems from the companies featured in this gallery — and many more. Pricing starts at $329 for the Ryzen 7 1700, and goes up to $499 for the Ryzen 7 1800X. The product line is slated for full launch on March 2, and pre-ordered Ryzen computers should ship on that date.