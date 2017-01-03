HP looks to the future with Elitebook 2-in-1, curved Envy AIO, and 15-inch Spectre x360

With CES 2017 starting on January 5 and coming to a close on on January 8, it shouldn’t come as a shock that HP is showing off a new lineup of PCs and even one monitor. A new 15-inch Spectre x360 will be joined by an HP EliteBook x360, an HP Envy Curved AiO 34, the Omen X monitor, and an unconventionally versatile Sprout Pro G2.

Many of the computers being shown off here come sporting the latest Intel 7th-generation Core processors, high-resolution displays, and Thunderbolt 3 over USB Type-C. There’s even one case of a new-gen graphics card in use, with the HP Envy 34 all-in-one.

It’s clear that the focus is in bringing current products up to date with the latest hardware. Aside from arguably the EliteBook x360, there really aren’t any dramatic overhauls being made. The Sprout Pro G2 is the odd one out, taking advantage of a projected screen and an accompanying camera used to scan both 2D and 3D objects for printing. Overall, these revisions significantly modernize the HP line-up, and we expect the 15-inch Spectre x360 with 4K display will prove particularly popular.

HP EliteBook x360

Key Specs Intel Core i5-7200U processor Intel HD Graphics 620 Battery life up to 16.5 hours Standard 1080p, optional 4K display Built-in privacy screen

Featuring an Intel Core i5-7200U processor coupled with Intel HD Graphics 620, the EliteBook x360 isn’t quite as powerful as its Spectre counterpart. Instead, it appears to be more of a midrange alternative to the Spectre x360. Luckily, the performance compromises make for an extensive quoted battery life of up to 16 hours and 30 minutes, too.

This theory is only legitimized by the EliteBook x360’s 13.3-inch full HD display, though markedly, it can be configured with up to a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution screen. Interestingly, it can be ordered with a built-on privacy screen for an added layer of protection.

The EliteBook is further equipped with USB-C over Thunderbolt 3, a pair of USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI out, a microSD port, and a headphone/mic combo port. Moreover, for Windows Hello users, there’s a fingerprint sensor onboard just for you.

Availability is expected by the end of January, but pricing has not been finalized.