Intel crams its freshly baked seventh-gen CPUs into five new NUC mini PCs

Now that Intel’s second-wave “Kaby Lake” CPU assault is officially out of the bag, the company has introduced new miniature PCs based on those freshly baked seventh-generation processors. There are five units in all, two of which rely on a Core i3 processor, two that use a Core i5 processor, and one containing a Core i7 chip. Even more, the i5 and i7 models include Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, whereas the i3 models provide a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

With the Core i3 and i5 models, the only difference between the two “BNK” and “BNH” models is that the latter unit is slightly larger to include an additional SATA 3 port for a 2.5-inch hard drive or solid state drive measuring up to 9.5 mm thick. By default, both the BNK and BNH units provide an M.2 SSD slot for SATA 3 or PCIe x4 Gen 3 NVMe or AHCI SSDs that play host to the operating system installed by the user. The Core i7 unit automatically comes with both storage connections.

NUC7i3

For starters, this model packs an Intel Core i3-7100U with a base clock speed of 2.40GHz. It relies on Intel’s integrated HD Graphics 620 component, which is capable of cranking out a 3840 x 2160 resolution through its HDMI 2.0 or USB 3.1 Type-C ports. Other notable features include a handful of USB 3.0 ports, Wireless AC and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, wired gigabit networking, and 7.1 Surround Sound capabilities.