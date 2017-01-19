Windows 10 My People feature planned for Creators Update gets delayed

Why it matters to you If you were looking forward to more easily sharing information with your friends and family in Windows 10, you'll have to wait a little longer

Microsoft is working to add significant depth to Windows 10 in the upcoming Creators Update. From the use of 3D to gaming to devices utilizing the Windows Holographic mixed reality platform, Windows 10 is becoming an increasingly feature-rich OS.

One of the major introductions at the Creators Update event in October 2016 was the new My People feature, which is intended to make it easier to share with your most important friends and family. Unfortunately, Microsoft announced in its latest blog post covering Windows Insider preview build 15014 that the My People feature is being delayed.

“As we shared at our event in October, we’re excited to bring your people to the front and center of your computing experience in Windows with the My People experience. Our goal with Windows is to deliver experiences you’ll love and we’ve made the decision to hold this feature for the next major update to Windows,” Microsoft said in the blog post.

When it does arrive, My People will put the ability to connect with key people on the taskbar, add contacts to the app-sharing dialogue to make it easier to send content to specific users, and unify content discussions in a single location in Windows 10. Filtering tools will also be provided to ensure that information overload is kept to a minimum.

MyPeople gives you faster ways to connect and share with the people who matter most – right from the taskbar. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/zx2c06M7j1 — Windows (@Windows) October 26, 2016

The My People feature hadn’t yet made its way to Windows Insider preview builds, and so that’s likely a hint that the feature simply hadn’t yet made sufficient headway.

In any event, if you were looking forward to Windows making it easier to keep in touch with friends and family, you’ll have to wait until the next major update. The next update after Creators Update is code-named Redstone 3, and it’s expected toward the end of 2017, so perhaps that’s when you’ll be able to hit share and send content directly to the contact of your choice.