MSI gives sneak peek at bundle of gaming notebooks, desktops, and components

Gaming has been all the rage at CES 2017, with Nvidia highlighting its new GeForce GTX 1050/Ti GPUs for notebooks and a slew of manufacturers announcing some exciting new PC gaming solutions. Whether you’re looking for a mobile gaming system, a pre-built desktop, or high-end PC components, CES 2017 likely has something to pump you up.

Micro-Star International has been as busy as anyone, and they let loose their own announcement of some new gaming products on Wednesday. Simply put, there are a handful of updated notebooks, some new motherboards, and VR components coming soon.

Gaming Notebooks

First up is MSI’s updated line of gaming notebooks, which incorporate Intel’s Kaby Lake processors for a 15-percent non-overclocked and 25-percent overclocked boost in CPU performance. MSI is also taking advantage of Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti GPUs, to let mobile gamers enjoy near-desktop performance. MSI is also making a serious investment in VR-ready notebooks.

More: Nvidia GeForce 1050 and 1050 Ti now officially available for mobile gaming

A number of new and updated notebooks are on their way in 2017, including the GT83VR, GT73VR, GT72VR, GT62VR, GS73VR, GS63VR, GS43VR, GE72VR, GE62VR, GP62VR, GP72VR, GP62MVR, GP72/GP62 and GL72/GL62 series. MSI makes particular note of improvements to audio via their ESS SABRE HiFi technology, which will be available on selected models. The world’s first Nahimic VR with 7.1 sound is another MSI exclusive that will be available on some of its gaming notebooks.