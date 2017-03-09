Latest Nvidia GeForce drivers support GTX 1080 TI, optimize ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’

Why it matters to you If you're picking up Nvidia's latest and greatest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPUs, then you'll want to upgrade to the latest drivers ASAP.

Nvidia has released its newest GeForce drivers, meaning it’s time to head over to the Nvidia driver page or open up the Nvidia Experience app and grab the latest version. This time around, it’s version 378.78 WHQL that’s hitting the streets, and while the drivers are only Game Ready-optimized for one game, there are some other important updates to cover.

The one game that’s received Nvidia’s special attention in 378.78 is Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. That title joins Sniper Elite 4, For Honor, and Halo Wars 2 as the shipping games that have been optimized in driver release 378. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta are the preview apps that are now Game Ready.

The most notable new feature in the 378.78 drivers is support for the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. The 378 series drivers now support the full line of GeForce GTX 1050, 1050 Ti, and 1080 GPUs, including the mobile versions.

In addition, 378.78 adds or updates SLI profiles for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Titanfall 2, and Tom Clancy’s The Division. The only 3D Vision profile added or updated is for Ghost Recon: Wildlands,; no 3D Compatibility Mode Profiles were added or updated.

Some of the fixes in 378.78 include:

Blue-screen crashes occurring with GeForce 1050 Ti implementations in some notebooks.

PhysX using the CPU when the Optimize for Compute Performance setting is off for the GeForce GTX 980 Ti, resolving the drop in performance.

The GFE FPS counter should no longer appear in Discord.

The GPUGrid CUDA application should no longer cause driver errors.

The PrimeGrid Genefer OpenCL tool should no longer cause driver errors.

The Steam NvFBC H.264 encode should no longer crash.

Some of the known issues with 378.78 are:

You might need to perform a clean installation.

Civilization VI might show black corruption when entering in-game menus after skipping cutscenes.

Device Manager might show error code 43 after installing driver with HDMI display connected.

Pascal GPUs on notebook might remain blank and require a reboot after overinstalling the driver.

Gears of War 4 might hang while loading levels on GeForce GTX 970M SLI systems.

Quantum Break windows might remain blank or freeze in game scenes in windowed mode.

For all of the driver details for the 378.78 WHQL driver release, head over here. You can install the latest drivers using the Nvidia Experience app, or you can download them from the Nvidia driver page.