Nvidia’s RTX 4070 only launched a few days ago, but rumor has it that Team Green already has another GPU coming out soon — the RTX 4060 Ti.

Reportedly scheduled for a May release, the GPU might be much cheaper than the RTX 4070, but even that price cut might not be enough to make it competitive against some of the other top graphics cards.

According to RedGamingTech on YouTube, the RTX 4060 Ti is said to launch at $450. If this turns out to be true, the card will be a whopping $150 cheaper than the recent RTX 4070. It will also cost $50 less than the RTX 3070 did back in the day. On the other hand, if you compare it to to the RTX 3060 Ti, this new model will cost $50 more, because the Ampere counterpart arrived with a $400 list price.

All in all, this is pretty much in line with what Nvidia has been doing recently as far as pricing strategy goes. Still, given the specifications, the RTX 4060 Ti might turn out to not be all that great of a value.

According to the leaks, the RTX 4060 Ti is said to come with a 5nm AD106 GPU, which is the same one that Nvidia uses for the laptop version of the RTX 4070. This version will be slightly cut down, though. The RTX 4060 Ti is reported to have 4,352 CUDA cores, while the mobile RTX 4070 has 4,608 cores.

We’re probably looking at a 2,535MHz clock speed, which is more than decent. However, Nvidia is sticking to limited amounts of VRAM — the RTX 4060 Ti might only come with 8GB of memory across a 128-bit bus. Again, this isn’t a surprise.

These specs, if they turn out to be true, should bring performance that’s a little better than the last-gen RTX 3070. Some of the most popular Ampere cards are pretty overpriced right now, so it would still be a better deal than buying the RTX 3070, even though last-gen cards can still be a solid purchase.

For a GPU that will most likely stay strictly in the 1080p territory, $450 feels a little steep no matter how you look at it. AMD’s RX 6700 XT is around $370 on and can probably deliver similar performance, albeit without Nvidia’s impressive DLSS 3 technology.

Given the fact that the RTX 4070 is readily available at list price, the RTX 4060 Ti might still see a small price cut. Let’s hope so, because while $450 is nothing when you look at the rest of the Ada Lovelace lineup, it might still be a little too much for a 1080p GPU.

