Nvidia’s RTX 4070 is out now, and for once, it’s actually affordable. There are plenty of models available, and while some are more expensive, many are actually up for grabs at the recommended list price of $600.

If you want to upgrade to one of Nvidia’s best graphics cards, here are some options that are in stock right now.

The RTX 4070 is the first truly midrange offering in Nvidia’s RTX 40-series. It’s a solid GPU and a breath of fresh air in an otherwise overpriced lineup. While the RTX 4070 Ti outperforms it, comparing the two GPUs still helps the RTX 4070 pull ahead — all because it’s actually much better value than the more expensive counterpart.

As far as specifications go, Nvidia’s RTX 4070 comes with 5,888 CUDA cores, a boost clock speed of 2,475MHz, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory across a 192-bit bus. It doesn’t consume much power at all, because its total graphics power (TGP) is just 200W.

In our own testing of the card, we’ve found it trading blows with AMD’s RX 6950 XT. More importantly, the RTX 4070 is perfectly capable of running AAA games at 1440p and even at 4K.

Oftentimes, when Nvidia launches a new GPU, it takes a while for stock levels to normalize and for the price to settle down. That doesn’t seem to be the case with the RTX 4070. We’ve found it in stock at Newegg and Best Buy, and both retailers have plenty of models sitting at the recommended price.

Newegg has the following models at MSRP, available right now:

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070

Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 4070

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Trinity

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge and the overclocked model at the same price

Best Buy also has a few noteworthy GPUs, all at $600:

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 and the overclocked model at the same price

and the at the same price MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 and the overclocked Ventus 3x model

There are more expensive models too, of course, but you don’t really need to spend more money. The closer you get to the $700 mark, the less worthwhile the purchase is going to be, because at that point, adding an extra $100 gets you the RTX 4070 Ti. That’s a slippery slope, though, and the performance margins are going to be close between different models of the RTX 4070.

It’s hard to tell how long these stock levels are going to last. The last-gen RTX 3070 was one of the most popular GPUs of that generation. Since the RTX 4070 is the first reasonably priced Ada Lovelace graphics card, it’s possible that it will repeat the success of its predecessor.

