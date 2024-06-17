 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This RTX 4070 achieves the unimaginable

By
The RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Blizzard graphics card,
Zephyr

I didn’t think it was possible, but GPU vendor Zephyr has managed to trim the RTX 4070 down to a dual-slot card with only a single fan. The RTX 4070 is one of the best graphics cards you can buy, and although there are plenty of slim models available, we haven’t seen a card that achieves the petite size that Zephyr is claiming with its new ITX Sakura Blizzard model.

Zephyr shared the new graphics card on Chinese video streaming service BiliBili over the weekend. The dimensions are extremely small, with the card measuring 172mm by 123mm by 42mm. That’s small enough to fit in even the tiniest mini ITX cases (though always make sure to double-check your dimensions). For reference, Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition RTX 4070 measures 240mm by 110mm by 40mm, and third-party options can get much larger depending on their cooler configuration.

Recommended Videos

As you can tell from the sizes, the real winner for the RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Blizzard is length. It only uses a single fan, so it’s much stubbier than the dual- and triple-fan models we typically see with the RTX 4070. On the flip side, it’s slightly taller and wider than the Founder’s Edition design. That’s to account for a larger cooling solution on the card, which apparently holds up to larger designs. Zephyr says the RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Bloom is 8 degrees Celsius cooler than a traditional dual-fan design of the RTX 4070 on average, and while running at a lower fan speed.

The RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Blizzard graphics card standing up.
Zephyr

The card doesn’t sacrifice performance, either, at least according to Zephyr. With the announcement, the company posted results in 3DMark Fire Strike, Time Spy, and Speed Way showing the RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Bloom matching a Founder’s Edition design.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Zephyr is known for its bold designs, sometimes featuring pink PCBs, colorful cooling shrouds, and anime characters. The RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Blizzard is no different. This is actually the third model from Nvidia’s RTX 40-series that Zephyr has released with this design, following up on ITX versions of the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti.

If you’re interested in buying one of these cards, however, we have some bad news. Zephyr says the first wave of cards has already sold out, but that it expects a restock in mid-July. More importantly, the cards are only available in China. You can generally find models from Chinese sellers on eBay in the U.S., but you’ll likely pay a premium.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
I tripled my frame rate with one button — and you can too
Forza Horizon 5 running on an Asus gaming monitor.

Lossless Scaling, a $7 Steam utility that promises increased performance on PC, just received a massive update. The new 2.9 version adds a mode that can triple your frame rate in games, all with a single mouse click.

I've written about Lossless Scaling previously, but this update is a big one. The utility gives you upscaling and frame generation for any game, and on any GPU. It includes a variety of different upscaling utilities like AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 1 and Nvidia's Image Scaling, but frame generation is where the app truly shines. The app includes its own AI frame generation algorithm that inserts new frames between those already rendered.

Read more
The RTX 5080 may be a disappointing upgrade after all
PNY RTX 4080 with the power connector attached.

Although Nvidia hasn't said much about its upcoming RTX 50-series graphics cards during Computex, they're coming, and we just got a new rumor about their potential specs. According to a reputable leaker, the RTX 5080 might be less impressive than initially suggested. If this is proven true, is this the direct result of Nvidia not needing to try as hard, given that AMD may be sitting out the race for the best graphics card in this generation?

The intel comes from kopite7kimi -- a frequent leaker in the GPU space, who has now said that not only will it take a while for most of the lineup to arrive but also that the GB203 GPU will be significantly cut down compared to previous rumors. Many suspect that the GB203 will be the GPU inside the RTX 5080, so this is a rather big deal.

Read more
Nvidia’s new standard crams an RTX 4080 Super in a tiny case
A mini PC sitting in front of the PS5.

In the past couple of years, we have seen desktop class graphics cards not only grow in terms of performance, but also their physical size. This has been a point of concern for enthusiasts who swear by the small form factor (SFF) design. While Nvidia’s lineup of GeForce GPUs come in a range of sizes, higher power and beefier cards mean more challenges for the small form factor industry.

To address the issue, Nvidia has come up with a set of new guidelines for small form factor-ready enthusiast GeForce GPUs, which it shared at Computex 2024. According to the company, these guidelines will be given to GPU third-party board partners and case manufacturers to help make a common standard catering specifically to those who want a compact, yet powerful gaming rig.

Read more