 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best graphics cards you can actually buy right now

By
AMD's RX 7700 XT in a test bench.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’ve taken even a cursory glance at the graphics card market lately, you’ve probably put your head your hands in despair. It’s rough out there right now, with Nvidia’s new RTX 50-series cards impossible to find and outrageously overpriced on second hand markets, and it’s last-generation RTX 40-series all but sold out and no-longer in production. AMD’s best alternatives are likewise absent while we await the impending launch of the RX 9070 and 9070 XT — and we have everything crossed they’ll be available in good quantities.

But if your PC just died or you don’t want to be an early adopter of a new GPU that could melt your power connectors, what are you supposed to do? While second-hand cards are always an option, it’s a tricky one to recommend since you never know what those cards were used for, or even if you’re actually buying a box trying to lure in scalper bots.

Recommended Videos

There are some good-ish GPU deals out there though. Here are some of the best we could find.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Note: Most of the cards we’re recommending here are only available in small quantities at suggested pricing, so apologies in advance if they’re gone by the time you get to them.

AMD RX 7800XT

AMD RX 7800 XT graphics card on an orange background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

This last-generation card was one of our favorite 1080p or 1440p gaming graphics cards when it debuted in September 2023, and though it’s getting a little long in the tooth, its specs aren’t bad, and its availability and pricing is strong enough that we don’t feel too terrible recommending it.

With 16GB of VRAM, too, it’s relatively futureproofed where a lot of its contemporaries will feel outdated in 2025.

We found a few examples of this at just north of $500. That’s more than it launched at, but considering the overpriced nature of many of the alternatives, this is what passes for value this year. If you buy it through a major retailer, too, you can use the included code to get a free copy of Monster Hunter: Wilds. That’s worth $70 in its own right.

Nvidia RTX 4060

Side view of the RTX 4060
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

I know, it’s an 8GB VRAM graphics card and I hate to recommend that in 2025… but it’s $300. Really, at this price we should be recommending the much-newer and equally capable Intel B580, but that card is so good and such good value, that it’s now priced north of $400 at most retailers. That’s incredibly frustrating, so there’s this instead.

While the limited VRAM isn’t great, $300 is about as affordable as graphics cards get at the moment, and you get support for DLSS 4 and frame generation, which does open up the potential for high FPS in some supporting games.

AMD RX 7700 XT

AMD's RX 7700 XT in a test bench.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The RX 7700 XT has been on our recommended GPU list for months now. While it didn’t blow us away in our initial review, it’s solidified itself as a great value pick around $400, and amazingly that’s held strong during this recent pricing calamity.

Its performance is somewhere around the 3070 Ti mark, making it a little faster than the 4060 Ti, and a little slower than the 4070 (non-super), so an excellent choice for 1080p or 1440p gaming. It has 12GB of VRAM, which isn’t astronomical by modern standards, but it’s well ahead of anything else you’ll find at this price.

AMD RX 7600

Front of the AMD RX 7600.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

This might be approaching the bottom of the barrel, but the 7600 is a capable enough GPU that it’ll see you right for 1080p esports and casual gaming. Its 8GB of VRAM is a little archaic in 2025, but then this card is much cheaper than the 4060, and that’s all that card sports.

At just north of $250, the 7600 is about the best you can buy at this low price point. It’s not great, but it’ll get you gaming and with no sign of ultra budget graphics cards coming from AMD or Nvidia in the near future, you might even be able to resell it in a few months and recoup most of your original purchase.

But you should probably wait…

All of the above recommendations aside, if you can hold off just one more week, it’ll probably be worth it. AMD’s RX 9070 and 9070 XT graphics cards are hitting store shelves on March 6 and AMD is promising “wide availability.” We can’t confirm for sure how well these cards will perform until the embargo drops, and availability may still not be enough to overwhelm scalpers and early gamer demand. But we do know more GPUs are coming, and if they can help fill the GPU-sized hole in the market, that might just help bring prices down to some semblance of normality.

If you can’t wait, though, the above options are great picks if you are strict with your budget. Do not overpay for them.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Evergreen writer
Jon Martindale is a freelance evergreen writer and occasional section coordinator, covering how to guides, best-of lists, and…
The competition between AMD and Nvidia is finally heating up
Two RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards sitting next to each other.

Nvidia opened this year with two of the best graphics cards, but AMD largely stayed silent. Now, for the first time in 2025, the competition will start heating up. Yesterday, Nvidia announced the release date for its next GPU, the RTX 5070 Ti. AMD immediately struck back with an important announcement about the RX 9070 XT. Here's what we know.
Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti is almost here
Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti is right around the corner, and it marks yet another win for leakers who predicted the release date correctly. Set to arrive on February 20, the GPU will start at $749, but realistically, finding one at MSRP (recommended list price) might be tough. Prices aside, the RTX 5070 Ti will feature 8,960 CUDA cores, a boost clock of up to 2.45GHz, and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM across a 256-bit memory bus alongside a 300-watt TGP.

https://x.com/NVIDIAGeForce/status/1890038221314077048

Read more
Market analyst confirms my worst fears about Nvidia GPUs
Two RTX 4060 graphics cards stacked on top of each other.

Hello again, GPU shortage -- we really didn't miss you. Although the RTX 50-series is technically here, the reality isn't that simple. The RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 launched in January in a very limited capacity, and now, it looks like the other graphics cards in the lineup may have to pay the price. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known market analyst, the release dates for Nvidia's best graphics cards for gamers are being pushed back. Worse yet, the GPUs will likely sell out the moment they hit the shelves.

Kuo reports that chip supply constraints are causing shortages, but this is no news to us. The RTX 5090 sold out almost as soon as it hit the shelves, and some retailers report that we might have to wait until June for the GPUs to come back in stock. Meanwhile, scalpers are having a field day on eBay, selling the cards at a massive markup -- or even selling photos of the GPU at $2,000.

Read more
Nvidia may release the RTX 5070 in March to counter AMD’s RDNA 4 GPUs
The RTX 5070 in a graphic.

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5070 may now be launching in early March, according to industry analyst MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang on X). Initially expected to debut in February, the source suggests that the mid-range Blackwell GPU has been pushed back—potentially as a strategic move to counter AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 9070.

Unveiled at CES 2025, the RTX 5070 is currently the most affordable GPU from the RTX 50-series lineup, at least till the RTX 5060 series goes official. It is powered by the GB205 GPU, featuring 48 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), 6,144 CUDA cores, and is equipped with 12GB of GDDR7 memory. The GPU utilizes a 192-bit memory interface, delivering a bandwidth of 672GB/s.

Read more