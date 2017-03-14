A new Windows 10 Creators Update build is available, but it’s just bug fixes

Why it matters to you If you're a Windows Insider, you can download the latest preview build to fix a few nagging bugs.

Windows 10 has an important update coming soon, with the Creators Update scheduled for release for PCs on April 11, 2017. While the latest update isn’t as massive as last summer’s Anniversary Update, it’s still going to bring some new features that will be welcome to Windows 10 users.

If you’re a Windows Insider, then you’re well aware of what’s coming. In fact, you’ve likely noticed that Windows 10 Creators Update is feature complete at this point, with the latest Insider builds bringing mainly bug fixes. That’s definitely the case with Build 15058, released today on the Fast Ring.

One of the more notable bug fixes in the latest build is that the Windows Store will now update apps. You might have noticed that updates failed in the previous build, including the Windows Store app itself, which was a bit of a pain.

Here’s are some other fixes:

The Settings app will no longer crash when accessing Wi-Fi settings.

UWP apps should no longer show the app package name rather than the app name in the title bar.

Edge should now stop navigating back when its windows is snapped to smaller than half screen.

You should stop losing the mouse pointer when watching fullscreen video in Microsoft Edge.

If your machine is set to lock on sleep, the current desktop session should no longer crash after locking, leaving users with a “Can’t log in: The number of connections to this computer is limited and all connections are in use” error.

As usual, there are a few known issues remaining in this build — although only a few, as can be expected with so little time remaining until Creators Update will officially release. Here are a few highlights:

If you’re running Build 15002 or higher, your PC may fail to update and display a “SYSTEM_PTE_MISUSE” error.

For new user accounts created on Build 15031, some apps and games may crash due to a problem with the configuration of advertising ID from a prior build. If you’re comfortable working with the Windows 10 registry, then you can delete this registry key: HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\AdvertisingInfo.

If you want to check out all of the details on what’s been fixed and what remains broken in Build 15058, then you can check out Microsoft’s blog post. The Windows 10 Creators Update is coming soon, and if this list of bugs and fixes is any guide, the update is close to being ready to roll out.