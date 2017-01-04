Future Motion’s new Onewheel+ board is smoother, faster, and even easier to ride

Remember that super awesome one-wheeled skateboard we demoed at CES a couple years ago — the Onewheel? Back then, latest version of its one-wheeled, self-balancing skateboard (dubbed the OneWheel+) launched at CES on Wednesday.

The Onewheel+ builds upon the original model that launched two years ago. The primary improvements are centered around ride comfort, as manufacturer Future Motion has redesigned the motor for a quieter and smoother ride. This new motor also allows the Onewheel+ to reach a top speed of 19 mph — 4 mph faster than the previous version.

Other improvements include better footpads with full sensor coverage, which should make the new board easier to ride. Within the app, riders will have finer control over how the Onewheel+ operates through customizable ride feel and performance settings.

The company says the changes came in response to how customers are using the board. “People are using Onewheel in all kinds of ways we never imagined,” Future Motion CEO Kyle Doerksen said.

The Onewheel+ should be able to handle terrain that the previous model could not. Also with additional customization options, new riders should have a less steep learning curve and advanced riders more control and versatility than they had before.

One area where Onewheel+ is not improving on is the price. The original Onewheel retailed for $1,500 at launch, and so will the new-and-improved model. The good news, however, is that the product is available immediately from the company’s website.

Hopefully for Future Motion, CES 2017 will be less eventful outside of the launch of the Onewheel+. You may recall that the company was in the headlines last year as part of one of the most bizarre events in recent show history. Future Motion filed to stop competitor Changzhou First International Trade Co. from displaying a self-balancing monoboard that looked exactly like the OneWheel.

A judge ruled in favor of Future Motion during the show and Changzhou’s booth was both raided and seized by U.S. Marshals. The company later abandoned their legal efforts a month later, saying it chose “innovating instead of litigating.”