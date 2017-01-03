Polaroid looking to make 3D printing and modeling more affordable at CES 2017

Polaroid, the company that many of you still associate with instant photography, has announced several new products at CES 2017 with a very different focus — 3D printing and modeling. The new 3D printers and pens are aimed at making the technology easy to use and more accessible to the general public.

Starting off with the 3D printers, Polaroid is launching three models to choose from, varying in size but with each of the units manageable in a home or small office environment.

“Creativity has always been at the heart of our brand,” said Scott W. Hardy, President and CEO of Polaroid. “For 80 years, we have given consumers the ability to express themselves and explore their own creativity, with the medium of instant photography top of mind. We could not be more excited to now offer another dimension with our new line of 3D printers and pens. Whether it be artwork, prototypes, jewelry, or models, we’re eagerly awaiting what our customers will create and just where their imaginations will take them.”

The 3D pens are designed to allow users to design 3D models using ABS or PLA filament and both of these models come with 10m of starter filament to get the user started. The two pens are generally similar, but differ in two major ways, with the DRW100 3D being a wired pen, while the DRW101 3D is wireless and comes with an internal battery and charging stand to accommodate that technology.

The printers have an expected MSRP between $499 and $799 and the pens have an MSRP between $129 and $149. The 3D printers are expected to be available in July, with the pens and filament hitting the market in March.