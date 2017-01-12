Bezos says Amazon will hire 100,000 full-time workers in next 18 months

Unless there’s a really big tax bill

Following a robust holiday shopping season that saw record numbers of buyers shop online – often from their phones – Amazon has announced that in the next 18 months or so, it will add 100,000 full time jobs to its payroll. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in a statement that the jobs will open up across the company; in fulfillment centers, service networks and “in local communities throughout the nation.”

If the forecast pans out, it would bring Amazon’s workforce to nearly 300,000. And again, that’s if it pans out. During the presidential campaign, Bezos, who also operates the Washington Post, often butted heads with fellow billionaire and now President-elect Donald Trump. Trump said then that if elected, Amazon – and Bezos, by extension – are “going to have such problems” when it came to taxes. So will 100,000 new jobs help put out that fire? We’ll see, stay tuned.

Did it just get smoggier?

The EPA has accused Fiat Chrysler of using software that enabled some of its diesel-powered trucks to cheat on emissions test. Sound familiar? Yep, it’s the same accusation that is currently devastating Volkswagen, although it would appear the violations in this case are limited to just over 100,000 vehicles, mostly Dodge Ram 1500 pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokee models with diesel engines from 2014 to 2016.

The EPA said it expanded their search for so-called “defeat devices” after the Volkswagen scandal blew up. Typically, the defeat device – usually a bit of software hidden in a car’s operating system – detects when the vehicle is being tested for emissions and instantly “re-tunes” the engine so it will pass. Once the test is over, the car reverts back to its illegal state, emitting several times the legal levels of pollution it’s supposed to be curtailing.

The news immediately hit Fiat Chrysler hard this morning as the stock cratered by 13 percent in early trading. The investigation is continuing.

Big things have small beginnings

In light of the huge success of Netflix and Amazon original programming, it now appears Apple is looking to get into the original TV production game.

The Wall Street Journal says that new shows may end up as part of the Apple Music service, and could be included in the 10 to 15 dollar monthly fee users are already paying. Apple would not compete directly with Netflix or Amazon, at least to begin with. However, Apple is already developing a series from Dr. Dre following their acquisition of Beats last year, and they’re moving ahead with a 16-episode series based on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke as well.

And with more cash money lying around than the GDP of several countries, it’s not like they can’t afford to put a lot of new shows into production. So hey, good news if you like to watch TV.