Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Monday’s Amazon Gold Box deals of the day feature a powerful, yet affordable Wi-Fi range extender that’s easy to set up and to customize, a sleek portable speaker that allows you to enjoy a full-range stereo sound with impressive volume, and a handy drawing tablet that’s an ideal solution for digital or graphic designers. Enjoy savings up to $80 and discounts as deep as 80 percent. Read on to discover Amazon’s best tech deals of the day.

D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender

Getting better Wi-Fi coverage across your home doesn’t have to mean uprooting your entire Wi-Fi system from the ground up. It can be as easy as investing in an affordable range extender, such as this D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender, which is currently 38 percent off on Amazon. This small Wi-Fi device boosts the range of your existing Wi-Fi network and creates a stronger signal in hard-to-reach areas.

The range extender provides wireless AC speeds of up to 1200 Mbps — enough to cover your entire home. It has dual-band connectivity to give you greater flexibility with reduced interference. The range extender also features an AP Mode that makes it ideal for homes that are pre-wired for Ethernet and for extended wireless coverage.

This D-Link model has WPA2/WPA wireless encryption that keeps your wireless connection safe. It’s wireless 802.11 n/g/a backward-compatible, which means it works with any existing brand router, while the Gigabit Ethernet Port provides fast wired connections.

The D-Link Wi-Fi AC750 Dual Band Range Extender normally retails for $80 but is currently discounted to $50 on Amazon, providing a $30 ($38 percent) discount.

Buy on Amazon for $50

DOSS BoomBox Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

There are plenty of Bluetooth speakers on the market, but not many that come from manufacturers with years of experience, such as these Doss BoomBox Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers.

This model allows you to enjoy a full-range stereo sound with impressive volume whether you’re lounging around the house, partying, camping, hiking, or biking. Using just your fingertips, you can control the tracks you’re playing, the volume, and more. Enjoy an above-average level of sound quality with a 10-watt full-bodied stereo that’s further boosted by dual high-performance drivers and enhanced bass.

Equipped with the advanced Bluetooth 4.0 technology, this speaker is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, and allows you to instantly connect to your smart devices within a 33-foot range. The speaker automatically reconnects to the last device used, providing a fast setup each time you use it. Alternatively, you can use the included audio cable to play music from most other players. Easily use the Micro SD to play music or upgrade the speaker’s firmware.

It provides up to 12 hours of playing time thanks to the rechargeable 2,200 mAh lithium-ion battery.

This DOSS BoomBox Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $100 but is currently discounted to only $20 on Amazon, saving you a full $80 (80 percent).

Buy on Amazon for $20

Huion Micro USB Drawing Big Size Graphics Tablet

If you’re a digital artist or designer, you know that getting your ideas onto a big screen is extremely useful in your profession, but it’s often difficult to do that with a traditional keyboard. Rather than messing around with programs that partially solve your problem, ditch the mouse and keyboard. and make use of your pen-to-paper skills with this Huion Micro USB Drawing Big Size Graphics Tablet, which is currently 28 percent off on Amazon.

The graphics table features a compact design with a 10-inch by 6.25-inch working area that can be used in drawing, image editing, painting, industrial architectural design, game cartoon movie design, handwriting recognition, online education, gameplay, and so much more. It can be set up for both right-handed and left-handed users, and is compatible with most drawing software, including Photoshop, Corel Painter, Illustrator, SketchBook Pro, and Manga Studio.

The tablet comes with a rechargeable stylus that can be used like a drawing pen or a wireless mouse for your PC. After only two hours of charging, you get 450 hours of use, making it more economical and environmentally friendly than a battery pen.

The graphic tablet features a 5080 LPI Resolution, 2048 level pressure sensitivity, and a 233 RPS report rate. It features a built-in 8GB SD CARD with a manual and driver inside, but memory can be expanded to a maximum of 64GB using the SD card slot.

This Huion Micro USB Drawing Big Size Graphics Tablet normally retails for $83 but is currently marked down to $59 on Amazon, providing a $24 (28 percent) discount.

Buy on Amazon for $59