Denon AVR-S510BT A/V receiver can be the heart of your home theater for $229

A good A/V receiver is the heart of your home entertainment setup, powering your sound system and routing your video connections to your TV. Now is a great time to buy a receiver, as most new models feature support for 4K, HDCP 2.2, and other next-gen standards that were not commonly available even a few years ago.

You also don’t have to spend a lot of money to get these features, as the Denon AVR-S510BT A/V receiver proves. This affordable unit packs excellent video and audio capabilities and punches well above its weight compared to more expensive receivers, letting you enjoy crisp 4K Ultra HD and powerful surround sound.

The Denon AVR-S510BT A/V receiver offers 5.2 channels for a five-speaker surround sound setup along with support for two subwoofers for when you really want to kick up the bass. Support for Dolby TruHD and DTS-HD Master Audio lets you get the most sound quality and detail out of your home theater, immersing you in your music, movies, and video games.

The receiver features five HDMI 2.0 inputs for media players, gaming consoles, and other video devices, and three of these ports offer full 4K 4:4:4 Ultra HD Pure Color support at 60Hz for next-gen picture quality. All HDMI inputs are 3D-capable and the AVR-S510BT can handle HDCP 2.2 signals as well. Even if you don’t currently need or use these functions, they’re great to have for future-proofing your home cinema so you can add new components later without having to buy a new receiver.

Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream music to the receiver right from your synced mobile device, and the Denon Remote app turns your phone or tablet into a handy control hub.

The Denon AVR-S510BT A/V receiver gives you all these excellent modern features for just $229 on Amazon after a $50 discount. If you’ve been thinking about setting up a home stereo or theater system, the AVR-S510BT is a highly affordable choice and a great value.

